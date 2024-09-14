Boston College Football vs. Missouri Week 3 Injury Updates
The No. 24 Boston College Eagles (2-0, 1-0 ACC) football team is set to face its biggest challenge of the season thus far with a matchup against the No. 6 Missouri Tigers (2-0, 0-0 SEC) in Columbia, Mo., on Saturday afternoon at 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
Both teams have struggled with injuries so far this season. Below is an injury report for the two programs.
Missouri
Brett Norfleet | Available: According to a report from ESPN’s college football senior writer Pete Thamel, the Tigers are expected to have tight end Brett Norfleet return from injury on Saturday. The sophomore suffered a shoulder injury in Missouri’s Week 1 game against Murray State and missed Week 2 against Buffalo. In 2023, Norfleet appeared in 12 games and recorded 18 receptions for 197 yards and three touchdowns.
Cam’Ron Johnson | Available: Thamel also reported that offensive lineman Cam’Ron Johnson is expected to be available to play in the contest. Johnson missed the Tigers Week 2 game vs. Buffalo with an injury, but could’ve played during the contest in an emergency situation, according to Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz.
Luther Burden III | Probable: Burden, who is one of the best wide receivers in the nation, exited Missouri’s Week 2 game against Buffalo in the second quarter due to an illness. During his press conference on Tuesday, Drinkwitz said that Burden is probable for the upcoming game against the Eagles.
Theo Wease | Probable: The Missouri wide receiver suffered a should injury in the third quarter of the Buffalo game, exited the game for a few snaps and returned, according to a report from Missouri Tigers On SI. On Tuesday, Drinkwitz said that Wease is probable for Saturday.
Ja’Marion Wayne | Questionable: Tigers cornerback Ja’Marion Wayne has missed the entirety of the 2024 season so far with a hamstring injury. Wayne is questionable to play on Saturday, according to Drinkwitz.
Boston College
Cameron Martinez | Available: Boston College defensive back Cameron Martinez has missed the entirety of the 2024 season so far with an injury, however is expected to play on Saturday against the Tigers, according to Thamel.
Grayson James: Eagles quarterback Grayson James has missed the entirety of the 2024 season with an injury. James returned to practice on Tuesday but was not on Boston College’s depth chart for the Missouri game. Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien said that James is still on a “pitch count” due to his injury in his press conference.
This story will be updated leading up and throughout the game as more information becomes available.