2024 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Week 2: Duquesne
The Boston College Eagles football team plays its home opener on Sept. 7 against a new opponent.
The Duquesne Dukes, an FCS program, come to town in hopes to win its biggest game of the season. The Eagles, on the other hand, will be looking to start the year off as a perfect 2-0.
Let’s take a look at the upcoming matchup.
Offense
The biggest key to the Dukes offense is in quarterback Darius Perrantes. The rising senior had an impressive 2023 season, becoming the NCAA Statistical Champion, made the ALL-NEC First-Team and was a Walter Payton Award Finalist.
Although not a dual-threat QB, Perrantes has an impressive arm as he went 131-of-263 for 2,324 yards, and 21 touchdowns during his junior campaign.
Defense
The biggest part of the defensive success is in defensive back Antonio Epps. Last season, the redshirt sophomore tallied 72 total tackles (37 solo, 35 assisted), with two tackles for loss and two passes defended. With the loss of graduate linebacker Jayden Johnson, Epps has an opportunity to be a vital part of the Dukes defense.
Schedule
The two programs will meet for the first time in 2024 but the game is huge for both teams' schedules. The Eagles face it’s toughest opponent of the year in Florida State Week 1 so to start off the season either 2-0 or 1-1 would put the Eagles in a comfortable position to start the season.
This contest is the Dukes toughest of the season and would be a big boost to the FCS to come out of Alumni Stadium with a victory.
Outlook
With two completely different teams playing against each other for the first time, it’s hard to conclude how this contest will look. However, with the experience and power of an ACC program like the Eagles and a team with a high powered quarterback, I expect this game to be a high scoring game.
Duquesne at Boston College
BCCentral takes a long look at each of the Eagles upcoming opponents this season, including its home opener against the Duquesne Dukes.
The Game
Date: Sept. 7
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET.
TV: ACCNX and ESPN+
Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: This is the first meeting between the two programs.
The Team
The Coach: Jerry Schmitt
Offensive Coordinator: Anthony Doria
Defensive Coordinator: Scott Farison
2023 Record: 7-5.
Players to Watch: WR Tedy Afful, P Michael Beraducci, DB Khatavian Franks, QB Darius Perrantes
Top Newcomer: ATH Cameron Frazier and LB Quan Rhodes McKee, both three-stars from the class of 2024.
The School
Location: Pittsburgh, Penn.
Founded: 1878
Enrollment: 9,344
Nickname: Dukes
Colors: Red and Blue.
Mascot: Duquesne the Duke.
The Program
Last Time Beat Boston College: Never.
Last time won Northeast Conference: 2023.
National Championships: Three — 1941, 1973, 2003.
Playoff Appearances: None.
Conference Championships: 17 — 1995; 1996; 1999; 2000; 2001; 2002; 2003; 2004; 2005; 2006; 2007; 2011; 2013; 2015; 2016; 2018: 2023.
Bowl Appearances: Nine — 5-4 Record.
Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2023.
Heisman Trophies: None.
2024 NFL Draft: None.
Last 4 Recruiting Class Rankings: 2024 No. 181; 2023 No. 171; 2022 No. 210; 2021 No. 179.
Schedule
Aug. 29: at Toledo
Sept. 7: at Boston College
Sept. 14: at Youngstown State
Sept. 21: vs. West Virginia Wesleyan
Oct. 5: vs. Long Island University
Oct. 12: at St. Francis (Penn.)
Oct. 26: at Stonehill
Nov. 2: vs. Mercyhurst
Nov. 9: vs. Robert Morris
Nov. 16: vs. Wagner
Nov. 23: at Central Connecticut State
This is an ongoing series. Check out Week 1's Preview: Florida State.