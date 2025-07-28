2025 Boston College Eagles Position Preview: Defensive Backs
Since former Boston College football head coach Jeff Hafley’s hiring in 2019, the Eagles’ defensive backs room has continuously possessed sound talent.
Hafley, a former NFL defensive backs coach and the current Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator, attracted dozens of players in the secondary throughout his four-year tenure in Chestnut Hill, many of whom are now upperclassmen on the current roster and have years of experience under their belts.
The Eagles are returning their two best corners from 2024, Amari Jackson and KP Price, and also have returning playmakers in Max Tucker, Cameron Martinez, Carter Davis, Isaiah Farris and Ashton McShane, who all saw playing time in 2024.
Incoming freshmen Omarion Davis, Marcus Upton and Ashton Cunningham all have the potential to play next season as well, which rounds out the room with solid depth.
In total, the Eagles’ roster features 23 defensive backs, the most of any position group by at least five players—BC’s offensive line contains 17 players and its wide receiver room has 18.
In 2024, BC ranked second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in interceptions with 17 for a conference-leading 310 yards gained and a conference second-best three touchdowns.
Heading into 2025, BC’s defensive backs are arguably the most-loaded group of the team.
Projected Starting Lineup:
1. KP Price
2. Amari Jackson
3. Max Tucker
4. Cameron Martinez
Other defensive backs: Omar Thornton, Carter Davis, Syair Torrence, Rae Sykes Jr., Njita Sinkala, Ashton Cunningham, Isaiah Farris, Marcelous Townsend, Marcus Upton, Charleston Coldon, Omarion Davis, TJ Green, Charlie Comella, Ashton McShane, Carson Fowler, Tommy Cusick, Zach Kelly, Max Tejpaul, James Magerko.
2025 Boston College Defensive Backs
KP Price - Junior, 6-1, 200 lbs.
Price, who was selected by BC head coach Bill O’Brien to represent the program at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff, led the Eagles with 85 tackles and registered two interceptions, two tackles for loss and five pass break-ups. Price started all 13 games at strong safety in 2025.
Amari Jackson - Senior, 5-11, 188 lbs.
Jackson suffered a season-ending injury at Virginia in early October (torn ACL) but started all six games he played at cornerback, totaling 21 tackles, five PBUs and an INT. In 2023, as a sophomore, the McDonough, Ga. native started all 13 games and recorded 39 tackles, including 33 solos, along with 3.5 TFLs.
Max Tucker - Junior, 5-11, 187 lbs.
A Hyde Park, Mass. native and Catholic Memorial product, Tucker made 12 starts in 2024, racking up 30 tackles, two INTs and two PBUs. Tucker made an immediate impact last year, picking up an INT with a 58-yard return to set up a seven-yard touchdown drive at No. 10 Florida State in BC’s first game.
Cameron Martinez - Graduate, 5-10, 185 lbs.
The Ohio State transfer saw game action 11 times in 2024 with one start at nickelback, totaling 28 tackles, three TFLs, one INT, one sack and a fumble recovery. Martinez is poised to be the bedrock of the second level in 2025.
Carter Davis - Redshirt Sophomore, 6-1, 190 lbs.
Davis emerged as one of the hardest-hitting safeties in the ACC last year and started 10 games at free safety for the Eagles as a redshirt freshman, manufacturing 52 tackles, three INTs and three PBUs. Davis and Martinez will switch off in the strong safety role in 2025.
Isaiah Farris - Redshirt Junior, 5-11, 172 lbs.
Farris saw action in eight contests last year at cornerback and as a punt returner. He contributed one tackle, a PBU and one quarterback hurry and averaged 5.67 yards per return with a long of 52 yards against North Carolina on Nov. 23.
Ashton McShane - Sophomore, 5-11, 180 lbs.
Hailing from McKinney, Tex., McShane started six games at corner and played in 11 last year, racking up 20 tackles and four PBUs. His workload is expected to increase in 2025.
Omar Thornton - Sophomore, 5-11, 196 lbs.
Thornton, a free safety out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., played in 11 games with three starts in 2024, registering 29 tackles and three TFLs.
Syair Torrence - Sophomore, 5-10, 194 lbs.
Torrence played in eight games, primarily on special teams, for the Eagles last year and made a tackle against the Tar Heels in November. The former No. 5 recruit from the state of New York (Syracuse) is another returner with potential to develop into a starter after this season if his output increases.
Njita Sinkala - Freshman, 5-10, 171 lbs.
Sinkala committed to the BC football program over six months ago, rated as a top-20 overall recruit from Connecticut, per 247Sports and On3, at St. Thomas More School. The Winnipeg, MB native registered 46 tackles and saw time as a kick returner as a junior.
Ashton Cunningham - Freshman, 5-10, 160 lbs.
Cunningham is rated among the top-25 overall recruits from Oklahoma by 247Sports and On3 and logged 40 tackles, two INTs and eight pass deflections as a senior.
Marcus Upton - Freshman, 6-0, 202 lbs.
The Sickerville, N.J.-born Upton enters the program as a top-20 recruit from the state of New Jersey and top-50 nationally at his position, per 247Sports and On3. He logged over 120 tackles with seven INTs, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his final two seasons at Winslow Township.
Omarion Davis - Freshman, 5-11, 185 lbs.
Davis, a Charlotte, N.C. native, is rated as a top-20 recruit in South Carolina and a top-60 recruit at his position by 247Sports. He tallied 161 tackles in his final two years at Indian Land High School.
Other Position Previews: Running Backs | Linebackers | Quarterbacks | Tight Ends