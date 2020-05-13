Boston College Quarter Century Team: Special Teams

Over the past two weeks, BC Bulletin completed our list of offensive players that were named to our Boston College Quarter Century Team. Players such as Matt Ryan, William Green, and Chris Lindstrom highlighted that group. Last week we began to explore the defense, which has produced some high level talent over the past twenty five years.

On Saturday we started with the defensive tackles, Sunday we gave our selections for defensive ends, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties. Today we wrap up our feature with the special teams.

Just as a note, we are not going to feature players who did well on special team coverage, simply punters, kicker and kick/punt returners

Kicker

Steve Aponavicius | 2006-2009



There were certainly kickers like Nate Freese who had more field goals, and Sandro Scortino who had a huge moment, but it was Aponavicius who emboded everything Boston College. Every Eagles fan knows his story, a former soccer player almost literally picked out from the Superfan section to become the starting kicker for the Eagles after Ryan Ohliger was suspended. He came in against Virginia Tech in a big night game and hit two field goals in his season. His magical first season concluded with a game winning field goal against Navy in the Car Care Bowl.

After a 2007-2008 season where he did well, certainly not spectacular, he capped off his incredible run at Boston College with a near perfect senior campaign. He was the last kicker in the country with a perfect kicking record before missing near the end of the season. On top of that he ended his career the leading scorer in Boston College history. Not bad for a walk on.

Honorable Mentions: Nate Freese, Sandro Scortino

Punter

Ryan Quigley | 2008-2011

Coming in as a freshman Quigley started right away averaging almost 40 yards a punt in his first season. As Boston College's offense began to slide under Frank Spaziani he became even more important By the time he was a senior, Quigley set the all time record for most punts with 284, and was fourth in the country with punts inside the 20 with 28. Quigley had a nice five year NFL career after going undrafted in 2012.

Honorable Mentions: Alex Howell, Johnny Ayers

Kick/Punt Returner

Will Blackmon | 2002-2005

No single player has been as electric returning punts and kicks for the Eagles than Will Blackmon. Absolute lightning in a bottle Blackmon finished his career with the Eagles owning almost every single record on special teams. He was the first player to have a punt and kick return in the same season, first in career kickoff returns (110), first in single-season kickoff returns (36 in 2003), first in career kickoff return yards (2,700), first in single-season kickoff return yards (922 in 2003), tied for fourth in career punt returns (49), fourth in career punt return yards (511), fifth in single-season punt return yards (261 in 2004). In 2004 he was All Big East second team as a kick returner.

Blackmon was a swiss army knife for Tom O'Brien. He played special teams, he was a cornerback (and a very good one at that) and during his senior season he transitioned to wide receiver where he had 51 catches, including a 151 yard game against NC State. Blackmon went on to have a ten year NFL career.

Honorable Mentions: Michael Walker, Jeff Smith

