Barton Football Linebacker Transfer Set to Visit Boston College

The freshman is planning to visit Chestnut Hill this week.

Kim Rankin

The spring window of the transfer portal has officially come to a close, but the portal is still active with players taking visits and picking their new transfer destination. 

One of those players still in the portal is eyeing the Eagles program.

Barton linebacker/EDGE E’Lla Boykin is visiting Boston College this week as well as West Virginia, according to college sports business and transfer portal reporter for On3Sports Pete Nakos. 

“Boykins will visit Boston College and West Virginia this week, his agents tell @SWiltfong_ and I,” said Nakos via X, 

Boykin spent one season at Barton. During his time with the Bulldogs, he appeared in nine games and tallied 55 total tackles (23 solo and 32 assisted), 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one quarterback hit, and one pass breakup. 

The Mount Olive, N.C., native ranked fourth in assisted tackles, total tackles, and tackles for loss and fifth in solo tackles among the team in 2024. He also won South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Defensive Freshman of the Year. 

Boykin announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on April 21 and shared that he had received an offer from Boston College on Monday afternoon. 

During the spring window, the Eagles picked up former Michigan linebacker Jason Hewlett, former Wake Forest defensive lineman Chris Marable Jr., and former Wisconsin-Platteville linebacker Will Straka. 

The team also lost a handful of notable players from last year’s roster in defensive lineman George Rooks, who transferred to Syracuse, linebacker  Bryce Steele, quarterback Jacobe Robinson, and offensive lineman Otto Hess.

