Who is BC Football WR Reed Harris, the Top Rated Player From Montana in 2023: Just a Minute
Reed Harris is starting to become a player for the Boston College football team that fans just hope gets the ball. There really isn’t a ball that is not gettable for the 6-foot-5, 217-pound wide receiver out of Great Falls, Mont.
Montana isn’t a state known for spectacular high school football—or any sport, for that matter, besides maybe professional skiing or hockey—but Harris was the No. 1 recruit from the state in the class of 2023.
Harris, who lettered in both football and basketball, earned First Team All-Conference honors for both offense and defense in 2022 as a senior, amassing 1,658 yards and 12 touchdowns at quarterback—including 865 rushing yards and seven touchdowns—and 553 yards and three touchdowns at wide receiver.
On the defensive side, Harris manufactured 83 total tackles and seven sacks in his career.
Harris saw ample playing time as a redshirt-freshman for BC in 2024, starting 11 out of 13 games and averaging 28.6 yards per reception with 486 total receiving yards and four touchdowns on 17 catches.
Coming into this season, Harris was laser focused on improving his fundamentals as a wide receiver, which he has displayed with 250 receiving yards on 15 catches and two touchdowns through four games.
Following Wednesday’s practice before the Eagles take on Pittsburgh on the road on Saturday at noon, Harris responded to a five-part questionnaire about his upbringing in Montana, his side hobbies, the people who have impacted his football career, and more.
Here is everything Harris said in response to the questions.
Q: When did football first come into your life and when did you first feel in love with actually playing the sport?
Harris: “Football’s been in my life since I was born. My dad [Andre Harris] played [professional football], so it was basically just indoctrinated in my life. I played tackle football in fourth grade, and I’ve just learned a lot, like, about myself and about other people through the sport. I was born in Minnesota but only lived there one year, and then I moved to Montana.”
Q: What are your favorite hobbies outside of football? What do you do in your free time when you’re home?
Harris: “When I’m back home, I like to go fishing. [I like to] go hike up to a lake somewhere, pitch up some tents and just fish for a couple of days. Those are the types of things I like to do. Or just hang out with my friends, relax. Just let everything that’s in your mind go out and spend good time with your friends.”
Q: Do you have any aspirations that are not in football that people wouldn’t know about on the surface?
Harris: “I want to run a business at some point. I don’t know if that’ll be within the next 20 or 30 years, but I want to be able to call the shots and try and govern, like, a little group of people to see how successful I can be. [I don’t know what type of business yet].”
Q: What was the best and worst thing about growing up in Montana?
Harris: “The best thing was just the access to all the land out there. You have so much freedom to just really do whatever you want. The worst thing, I would probably say, [was] trying to get exposure for football, because there’s not much there. Because talent-wise, I wouldn’t really say it’s the best state to go find football players.”
Q: What’s the best thing a teammate has done for you, either in high school or college?
Harris: “I would say, just right now, Lewis Bond. He’s my guy. We’re always with each other on the field, we’re always out there together when the ones are going and he’s probably one of the most generous teammates I’ve ever had. He is, he has a really high generosity level. And he’ll do whatever you ask him. He’lll do anything for you. And the same thing should be done, vice versa. So he’s a really good guy.”