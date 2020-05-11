BCBulletin
Boston College All Quarter Century Team: Safeties

A.J. Black

Over the past two weeks, BC Bulletin completed our list of offensive players that were named to our Boston College Quarter Century Team. Players such as Matt Ryan, William Green, and Chris Lindstrom highlighted that group. Last week we began to explore the defense, which has produced some high level talent over the past twenty five years.

On Saturday we started with the defensive tackles, Sunday we gave our selections for defensive ends, linebackers and cornerbacks. Today we picked a pair of safeties

Jamie Silva | 2003-2007

Jamie Silva came to the Eagles from Rhode Island, a very highly sought after recruit, and became one of the most prolific safeties in Boston College history. After red shirting his freshman year in 2003, he was active as a redshirt freshman, recovering three fumbles and to go along with one interception. 

The following season, in 2005, Silva turned into a true playmaker for the Eagles. He recorded a team-leading 87 tackles (60 solos), one quarterback sack, 4.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one interception. Against Wake Forest, he had 13 tackles and earned ACC Player of the Week for his efforts. 

2006 was an even bigger season for Silva who amassed 57 tackles, including 37 solo stops along with 6.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and snagging four interceptions. He also had a game changing moment, when he recorded an overtime interception to seal a win against BYU. 

His final season with Boston College was legendary. Silva finished the year with eight interceptions, including three against Bowling Green (including a Int-TD), and two against NC State. He was key against Virginia Tech in the comeback in Blacksburg, intercepting Sean Glennon.  In the ACC Championship he started off the scoring for BC with a fumble return for a touchdown, and had two interceptions in the Champ Sports Bowl against Michigan State. He finished the season selected first team All American by almost every voting body.

Jamie Silva went undrafted but played with the Indianapolis Colts for three seasons. 

Justin Simmons | 2012-2015

It didn't take long for this Florida native to jump in and see playing time with the Eagles Simmons played in 50 games for the Eagles. Recruited by only a handful of schools, Simmons jumped into the lineup in 2012 when he had 52 tackles at both safety and cornerback. Under new head coach Steve Addazio, Simmons played at both corner and safety as a sophomore when he recorded 34 tackles and a fumble recovery against Arizona in the Independence Bowl. 

The versatility of Simmons was on display in 2014 when he started the season as a free safety but moved over to corner after an injury to the starter. On a strong rushing defense, Simmons had 76 tackles including two interceptions, the first of his career coming against UMass in the season opener. 

2015 was a lost season for Boston College, but that was not due to the defense which was one of the best in the country. In a year BC really struggled to win games, Simmons stuck out due to his play. He led the ACC in fumble recoveries with three, including one in the final minutes that should have led to a BC win over Wake Forest. Simmons had five interceptions on the season, a great number for a safety, along with a blocked punt against Howard. He finished the year second team All-ACC. 

Justin Simmons was drafted by the Denver Broncos where he has put together a memorable NFL career. 

Honorable Mentions: John Johnson, Lukas Denis, Will Harris

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
bodascious
bodascious

John Johnson was much better than Silva

