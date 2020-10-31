SI.com
BCBulletin
Game Thread: Boston College vs. #1 Clemson (12:00PM, ABC)

A.J. Black

It's gameday as Boston College (4-2) faces off with the #1 Clemson Tigers today at noon in Death Valley. The big story of the game is the absence of quarterback Trevor Lawrence who will miss the game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Even with their star missing, Clemson still has a cadre of weapons, including running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Amari Rodgers. Given their depth and talent, Clemson is still huge favorites in today's game. 

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

At the bottom in the comments section is where you can interact and engage with me and other Boston College fans that are watching the game. To sign up to comment, just click the follow button above, come up with a fun & creative user name and join the conversation. If you have been lurking and haven't become a commenter, I encourage you to do so! I really enjoy interacting with you all during the game, and appreciate your insight.

Before the game starts, here are the top articles we put out at BC Bulletin on the Georgia Tech game.

How to Watch Listen and Stream Today's Game

Final Thoughts and Predictions: BC & Clemson 

Trevor Lawrence to Miss Saturday's Game Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

Spread Drops in BC/Clemson Game

BC Roundtable: Discussing the First Half, and Clemson Game

Five Takeaways from Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Podcast: As noted before, the BC Bulletin podcast is going to be joining the Locked On network starting November 1st. Please make sure to subscribe to our feed "Locked on Boston College" on any podcast directory, so that you are ready when it drops. Also please follow the podcast Twitter page @LockedonBC for updates

Inactives: DB Tyler Days, LB Vinny DePalma, RB Pat Garwo, DB Connor Griec, DL Izaiah Henderson, DB Jio Holmes, TE Joey Luchetti, TE Hans Lillis, DE Bryce Morais, LS Tito Pasqualoni, WR Kobay White, WR Ethon Williams, DB Jalen Williams

Clemson Injuries:

Scoring Plays

Etienne gives Clemson their first lead of the game. Missed extra point after two timeouts from Clemson 32-28

Uiagalelei drives down the field, really starting to find his rhythm, hits Amari Rodgers for the TD. Two point conversion fails. BC 28 - 26

Clemson comes out roaring in 3rd quarter 30 yard TD run by Uiagalei. Boston College 28 Clemson 20

BT Potter hits a 50 yard field goal with eight seconds remaining. 28-13 Boston College

After an incredible special teams play that forced Clemson to jump offside. CJ Lewis follows it up with an INCREDIBLE catch in the end zone. 28-10 Boston College

BC holds Clemson to a 33 yard field goal. 21-10 Boston College

97 yard fumble recovery, Brandon Sebastian for the touchdown 21-7 Boston College

David Bailey drives it in from two yards out, BC is clicking on everything offensive wise 14-7 Boston College

Etienne and Uiagalelei connect on a 35 yard touchdown pass. 7-7 10:54 1Q

What a catch by Zay Flowers and a beautiful opening drive for the Eagles. Jurkovec 3-3 59 yards.  7-0 Boston College

Comments (113)
No. 1-50
BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

I am too old to suffer these 51 years of heartbreak especially after last 11.

Love you!

Get Miles a long driver. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

Last series only. Fair enough.

BCEagle1974
BCEagle1974

There are no moral victories in life.

Cignetti play calling in last series especially 2nd down was Dazesque and HORRIBLE.

Why run?

Should had used first 15 scripted plays?

28-10 and pooffftttt!

Worst game ever.

GO EAGLES!

AGPennyPacker
AGPennyPacker

As much as this burns...
It also feels really good to know we can finally compete with Clemson...
Our future is clearly bright and we will soon become a Ranked Team.

On a side note, Michigan lost at home to an Michigan State and I predict this season to be the end of the road for Don Brown over there.

Gasson305
Gasson305

Proud of BC. Very proud.

As hard as it is to lose this game, BC played a Clemson team that fields semipro talent.

They are loaded, we’re not. But, in all honesty I like the direction we are headed. It has been a long time for BC to be this competitive as they were today.

BC will get better, they will improve and the wins will come.

Grumpy06
Grumpy06

Proud of BC

Gasson305
Gasson305

I think Phil is playing hurt. Took too many hard hits. I love the guy but he’s going to get killed out there

Grumpy06
Grumpy06

Hunter long

freedom31
freedom31

DENNY DIMES

freedom31
freedom31

i dont like that call.... putting it on phil

freedom31
freedom31

throw his ass out... right after he stared phil down

freedom31
freedom31

WOW NVM

freedom31
freedom31

when do u guys think swofford made the call?

Gasson305
Gasson305

Are those sidewinder rugby punts hard to field?

Grumpy06
Grumpy06

; okay I’m sitting in the same seat that I was in the first half.

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Big play coming up for Clemson or BC penalty.....

bcmoderate77
bcmoderate77

Sucks BC didn’t recover the fumble. But it would have been a penalty I’m sure

freedom31
freedom31

tessitore tries to be neutral but just ends up loving the other team way too much

freedom31
freedom31

zay needs to put two hands out there.... he would have caught it

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Looked like DPI on that Hunter Long pass to me. But couldn't tell. Justin Simmons certainly thought it was

Gasson305
Gasson305

Penalties and three and outs are a lethal combination

Silverdollar
Silverdollar

If we can get a score that missed pt, 2 blown TOs and clearly in experienced qb may save our day, thanks Dabs

bcmoderate77
bcmoderate77

I’ve never seen a kick hit an upright so hard. Kids got a naval gun for a leg, Jesus

freedom31
freedom31

WOW

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Two timeouts on an extra point attempt? What?

freedom31
freedom31

thats HUGE

Gasson305
Gasson305

Frustration setting in on our defense. Now, it’s Phil’s time

freedom31
freedom31

not sure what Hafley can do.... I guess keep teaching the kids not to do dumb things?

Kilroy12
Kilroy12

I wish Bailey could find a few holes out there

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

BC needs a big play again.

Dustbowl
Dustbowl

Clemson has a ton of momentum right now and BC hasn’t been the same this half, but BC still has the lead going into the fourth. We’re still in this and I’m hoping we can just put a solid drive together when we get the all back

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Flag, Flag, Flag, Flag, Flag, Flag

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Mental Mistakes killing BC....Tyler Vrabel five yard on 3rd and 3....illegal shift negates punt that had Clemson pinned.

Gasson305
Gasson305

Huge mistake by Vrabel huge penalty

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Defensive holding, that WAS HUUUUUUGE

bcmoderate77
bcmoderate77

Refs giving the game to clemson.

Gasson305
Gasson305

Momentum shift

freedom31
freedom31

how many catches does Lewis have? beast

Gasson305
Gasson305

You cannot run up the middle on Clemson

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Scary moment there as Jurkovec puts the ball on the ground. BC is forced to punt the ball away.

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

Yikes how did Clemson not end up with the ball there?

Grumpy06
Grumpy06

Need something on this drive

Gasson305
Gasson305

Okay boys let’s trade TDs. Refuse to lose

freedom31
freedom31

I was taught to stay home first year of pop warner

Gasson305
Gasson305

Playing too soft on pass coverage

Dustbowl
Dustbowl

Very good end to the half - keeping Clemson to a field goal. Still have a two score lead. Defense got some great rest in the latter half of second quarter. This is still going to be a real battle in the second half, can’t let off the gas

Grumpy06
Grumpy06

I’m about to have a heart attack

Dustbowl
Dustbowl

WHAT?!?!?!?!?!!!!!!!!!!! OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!

Silverdollar
Silverdollar

Yelled so loud, scared my family, go eagles!

A.J. Black
A.J. Black

Editor

WHAT A CATCH CJ LEWIS!!!!!

