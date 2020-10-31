Game Thread: Boston College vs. #1 Clemson (12:00PM, ABC)

It's gameday as Boston College (4-2) faces off with the #1 Clemson Tigers today at noon in Death Valley. The big story of the game is the absence of quarterback Trevor Lawrence who will miss the game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Even with their star missing, Clemson still has a cadre of weapons, including running back Travis Etienne and wide receiver Amari Rodgers. Given their depth and talent, Clemson is still huge favorites in today's game.

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

At the bottom in the comments section is where you can interact and engage with me and other Boston College fans that are watching the game.

Inactives: DB Tyler Days, LB Vinny DePalma, RB Pat Garwo, DB Connor Griec, DL Izaiah Henderson, DB Jio Holmes, TE Joey Luchetti, TE Hans Lillis, DE Bryce Morais, LS Tito Pasqualoni, WR Kobay White, WR Ethon Williams, DB Jalen Williams

Clemson Injuries:

Scoring Plays

Etienne gives Clemson their first lead of the game. Missed extra point after two timeouts from Clemson 32-28

Uiagalelei drives down the field, really starting to find his rhythm, hits Amari Rodgers for the TD. Two point conversion fails. BC 28 - 26

Clemson comes out roaring in 3rd quarter 30 yard TD run by Uiagalei. Boston College 28 Clemson 20

BT Potter hits a 50 yard field goal with eight seconds remaining. 28-13 Boston College

After an incredible special teams play that forced Clemson to jump offside. CJ Lewis follows it up with an INCREDIBLE catch in the end zone. 28-10 Boston College

BC holds Clemson to a 33 yard field goal. 21-10 Boston College

97 yard fumble recovery, Brandon Sebastian for the touchdown 21-7 Boston College

David Bailey drives it in from two yards out, BC is clicking on everything offensive wise 14-7 Boston College

Etienne and Uiagalelei connect on a 35 yard touchdown pass. 7-7 10:54 1Q

What a catch by Zay Flowers and a beautiful opening drive for the Eagles. Jurkovec 3-3 59 yards. 7-0 Boston College

