Boston College DB KP Price ‘It’s a New Defense Here’
It’s a new era for Boston College.
The Eagles have seen numerous changes since the end of last season. The program not only hired Bill O’Brien as its head coach after Jeff Hafley departed for the NFL, but also added multiple new coaches to the staff.
The defensive side of the ball saw the most changes in the staff with every position adding a new coach, defensive coordinator Tim Lewis, linebackers coach Dan O’Brien, defensive line coach Jeff Comissiong, and secondary coach Ray Brown.
Eagles defensive back KP Price shared the changes he has seen in the defense since the hiring of O’Brien and the new coaches.
“I would say physicality, the mindset, the energy, the way we run to the ball” said Price. “Just the willingness to go get it, I would say. That’s the biggest change. It’s a new defense here.”
Although the staff looks different, the team returned a majority of its players from last season including 15 starters.
The sophomore talked about how important it is for the defense that the group retained its veterans on the team.
“It helps the defense tremendously,” said Price. “Having guys that know their job, know where they gotta be, the communication part about it. It just helps especially say a young guy on the field, he doesn’t know his job to the fullest, if you got a guy, a corner, a safety, a linebacker, a D-Lineman that can help communicate his job, communicate his role on the defense, it’s a tremendous help.”
