Spring Game: Five Players To Watch on Defense

BC's defense is rebuilding, and the spring game should give us a great opportunity to see a bunch of new names that could be big factors this fall.

Boston College will have their annual Jay McGillis Spring Game on Saturday at 11am from Alumni Stadium. Unfortunately, fans are not allowed at the game, but can watch on the ACC Network. Who are some of the names to watch for on defense during the game? You can check out our five offensive players to watch here.

Here are our top five defenders to watch for.

1. Isaiah Graham-Mobley. The linebacker position is the biggest question mark heading into this season after the departure of Isaiah McDuffie, Max Richardson and John Lamot. Mobley, a transfer from Temple, has all the potential to become an effective every down starter for the Eagles come the fall. If he can stay healthy, the Eagles have a veteran at this position, and one that will be incredibly important to the success of the defense.

2. Kam Arnold. Sticking with the linebacking group, Arnold is going to be a name many folks are going to want to watch. Only a sophomore, Arnold got to see playing time last year in 11 games where he recorded fifteen tackles. But due to a crowded depth chart at safety, he moved to linebacker in the offseason. The staff has praised his play all spring, and he should be a name to watch during the spring game.

3. CJ Burton. BC's jewel of the 2021 recruiting class, the four star Burton comes with huge expectations. A former Florida Gator commit, Burton could crack the two deep early this year. Jeff Hafley mentioned that the defensive back room is banged up, so we may see more of players like Burton, Bryce Steele, and Shawn Asbury. But CJ Burton defending against the likes of Zay Flowers, CJ Lewis and others could be appointment viewing for BC Nation.

4. Cam Horsley. The Eagles return two veteran defensive tackles from last year in TJ Rayam and Chibueze Onwuka. But this is a position that needs depth, and Horsley showed at the end of last year he is ready to become that player. Just like last summer, Horsley's name has splashed the practice reports, and Saturday could be a great chance to see what the buzz is about.

5. Jaiden Lars-Woodbey. A former five star safety who transferred from Florida State, Lars-Woodbey came to the Eagles in part due to a prior relationship at Ohio State (where he was committed) to special teams coach Matt Thurin. Deon Jones and Mike Palmer are both returning at safety, but as we saw last year, injuries happen. Saturday's game will be our first chance to see what Lars-Woodbey can do in Jeff Hafley's defense.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com/Anthony Garro