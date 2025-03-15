Boston College Football DB Cameron Martinez Shares Personal, Team Goals For 2025 Season
Boston College defensive back Cameron Martinez is entering his second season with the program.
After transferring from Ohio State prior to the 2024 season, the Muskegon, Mich., native became a big part of the Eagles defense.
Last year, Martinez tallied 29 total tackles (20 solo and nine assisted), three tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one pick six.
On Saturday, Martinez shared his thoughts on entering his second season in Chestnut Hill.
“For me, I would say it feels a lot different in a good way,” said Martinez. “I’m more comfortable, a year under my belt, whole season on the defense. It’s all about elevating. Elevating the team however we can do that and it was a good start to this week with spring ball.”
He also had nothing but positive things to say about current Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien, who is also entering his second season with Boston College.
“Yeah. I mean, he’s a really good coach,” said Martinez. “You’ve seen the teams that he’s coached in the past and wherever he goes, he brings success. And when you see somebody like that, you want to listen all you can, be all ears, just take all the learning from it and all the good coaching too and I think that’s what we’ve been doing… Like I said, he does a good job of knowing how to run a program and I think we’re all following behind him too.”
The graduate also shared his goals for the upcoming season which included personal goals to get ready for the next level and some high hopes for this year’s team.
“It’s all about elevating,” said Martinez. “After this year, it’s the next level for me so however I can do [that] to get better on my skills and obviously I want to win too. I think we have a really good team that can go far. I want to dominate this conference and obviously want to make it to the CFP. I think those are all very possible things and it all starts now.”
The Eagles continue spring practice on Tuesday morning.