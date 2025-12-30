Boston College Football Defensive End Announces Decision to Enter Transfer Portal

Boston College football defensive end Jayden Fry is entering the transfer portal.

The freshman made the announcement via his Instagram account on Monday night.

“I want to thank Boston College, my teammates, coaches, and the entire BC community for everything over the past chapter of my career,” said Fry. “I'm grateful for the relationships I’ve built, the memories we’ve made, and the opportunity to represent this program.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal to explore the next step in my journey,” said Fry. “This decision was not easy, and I truly appreciate the support from everyone who has been part of my time at BC. Thank you to the fans for showing love and support every step of the way. I’m excited for what’s ahead and ready for the next challenge.”

The Raleigh, N.C., native played one season at Boston College. In 2025, he played in one game and recorded a quarterback hit.

Fry is a former three-star prospect from the class of 2025. He ranked No. 2,019 nationally, No. 164 in EDGEs, and No. 46 in the state of N.C., according to 247Sports Composite.

He was a part of Bill O’Brien’s first recruiting class for Boston College and was one of 27 players to sign with the Eagles on Early Signing Day last year.

“Another dynamic athlete,” said O’Brien on Fry in 2024. “Very good size. Very good range. A guy that can rush the passer off the edge. A guy that can really stop the run at the edge of the defense and a guy that plays with a relentless style. He’s a guy that we saw on film and we knew right away this is somebody that we wanted in our program because of the way he played the game. He plays the game with a very, very relentless style and we can’t wait to coach him here at Boston College.”

Fry is the 18th Boston College player to enter the portal this offseason and the fifth of the day.

He joins offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Reed Harris, running back Turbo Richard, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, and wide receiver Nate Johnson III.

The transfer portal officially opens on Jan. 2, 2026.

