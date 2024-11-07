Boston College Football Defensive End Named Semifinalist for Lombardi Award
Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has been named a semifinalist for the Lombardi Trophy.
The Williamstown, N.J., native has had a standout season during his senior campaign. Throughout eight games, he has tallied 55 total tackles (27 solo and 28 assisted), 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks, six quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.
Not only does Ezeirauku lead the team in nearly every statistic, but also he’s climbing the leaderboards in both the conference and nationally. In the ACC, he ranks second in tackles for loss and sacks while nationally he ranks sixth in tackles for loss, fifth in sacks, and fourth in sacks per game (1.12).
The award which is given to the best lineman in college football announced the list of semifinalists on Thursday afternoon.
Ezeiruaku is one of 12 college football players to be named a semifinalist, joining Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr., LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter, Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins, South Carolina edge Kyle Kennard, Army defensive lineman Kyle Lewis, Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr., Virginia Tech defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Navy linebacker Colin Ramos, Texas A&M defensive lineman Nic Scourton, and Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams.
The finalists will be announced on Nov. 20 and the receiepent of the award will be announced on Dec. 11.
