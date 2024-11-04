BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Releases Depth Chart For Week 11 Game Against Syracuse

The depth chart has been announced for the Eagles and Orange matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Nov 3, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Dino Tomlin (13) runs with the ball as Syracuse Orange linebacker Marlowe Wax (2) defends during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles (4-4, 1-3 ACC) football team takes the field again on Saturday afternoon against the Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-2 ACC) after having its second bye week of the season.

On Monday, the program released the depth chart with a couple of changes. Most notably, Boston College took off cornerback Amari Jackson, who suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Oct. 5 game against Virginia and is out for the season.

Below is the official depth chart for the upcoming matchup.

Offense

Left Tackle:

Jude Bowry
Kevin Cline
Ryan Mickow

Left Guard: 

Logan Taylor or Dwayne Allick
Kevin Cline or Eryx Daugherty
Jack Funke

Center: 

Drew Kendall
Dwayne Allick
Otto Hess
Michael Crounse

Right Guard: 

Jack Conley or Dwayne Allick
Eryx Daugherty
Otto Hess

Right Tackle: 

Ozzy Trapilo
Kevin Cline
Ryan Mickow

Quarterback: 

Thomas Castellanos
Grayson James
Jacobe Robinson

Running Back: 

Kye Robichaux or Treshaun Ward
Datrell Jones
Turbo Richard
Jordan McDonald

Tight End: 

Jeremiah Franklin or Kamari Morales
Matt Ragan
Danny Edgehill

Wide Receiver: 

Jaedn Skeete or Reed Harris
Montrell Wade
Jay Brunelle

Wide Receiver: 

Lewis Bond
Jayden McGowan
Luke McLaughlin
Nate Johnson

Wide Receiver: 

Jerand Bradley or Dino Tomlin

Defense

Defensive End: 

Neto Okpala
Edwin Kolenge
Jayzen Flint

Defensive Tackle: 

Cam Horsley
Owen Stoudmire
Kwan Williams

Defensive Tackle: 

George Rooks
Sedarius McConnell
Gilbert Tongrongou or Ty Clemons

Defensive End: 

Donovan Ezeiruaku
Quintayvious Hutchins
Josiah Griffin

Linebacker: 

Kam Arnold
Owen McGowan
Joe Marinaro
Palaie Faoa

Linebacker: 

Daveon Crouch
Sione Hala
Bryce Steele
Kemori Dixon

Nickelback: 

Khari Johnson or Cameron Martinez
Jalon Williams
Charlie Comella

Cornerback: 

Max Tucker
Ryan Turner
Isaiah Farris

Cornerback: 

Ashton McShane
Bryquice Brown

Free Safety: 

Carter Davis or Jalen Cheek
Omar Thornton
Bugg Jones
Cole Batson
Victor Nelson

Strong Safety: 

KP Price
Kahlil Ali
Omar Thornton

Special Teams

Long Snapper: 

Bryant Worrell
Cooper Crook or Jackson Gugni

Punter: 

Sam Candotti
Ivan Zivenko
Sam Stone 

Kicker: 

Liam Connor or Luca Lombardo
Sam Stone

Punt Returner: 

Jayden McGowan or Cameron Martinez
Turbo Richard or Treshaun Ward

Kick Returner: 

Jayden McGowan or Cameron Martinez
Turbo Richard or Treshaun Ward

