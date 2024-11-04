Boston College Football Releases Depth Chart For Week 11 Game Against Syracuse
The Boston College Eagles (4-4, 1-3 ACC) football team takes the field again on Saturday afternoon against the Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-2 ACC) after having its second bye week of the season.
On Monday, the program released the depth chart with a couple of changes. Most notably, Boston College took off cornerback Amari Jackson, who suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Oct. 5 game against Virginia and is out for the season.
Below is the official depth chart for the upcoming matchup.
Offense
Left Tackle:
Jude Bowry
Kevin Cline
Ryan Mickow
Left Guard:
Logan Taylor or Dwayne Allick
Kevin Cline or Eryx Daugherty
Jack Funke
Center:
Drew Kendall
Dwayne Allick
Otto Hess
Michael Crounse
Right Guard:
Jack Conley or Dwayne Allick
Eryx Daugherty
Otto Hess
Right Tackle:
Ozzy Trapilo
Kevin Cline
Ryan Mickow
Quarterback:
Thomas Castellanos
Grayson James
Jacobe Robinson
Running Back:
Kye Robichaux or Treshaun Ward
Datrell Jones
Turbo Richard
Jordan McDonald
Tight End:
Jeremiah Franklin or Kamari Morales
Matt Ragan
Danny Edgehill
Wide Receiver:
Jaedn Skeete or Reed Harris
Montrell Wade
Jay Brunelle
Wide Receiver:
Lewis Bond
Jayden McGowan
Luke McLaughlin
Nate Johnson
Wide Receiver:
Jerand Bradley or Dino Tomlin
Defense
Defensive End:
Neto Okpala
Edwin Kolenge
Jayzen Flint
Defensive Tackle:
Cam Horsley
Owen Stoudmire
Kwan Williams
Defensive Tackle:
George Rooks
Sedarius McConnell
Gilbert Tongrongou or Ty Clemons
Defensive End:
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Quintayvious Hutchins
Josiah Griffin
Linebacker:
Kam Arnold
Owen McGowan
Joe Marinaro
Palaie Faoa
Linebacker:
Daveon Crouch
Sione Hala
Bryce Steele
Kemori Dixon
Nickelback:
Khari Johnson or Cameron Martinez
Jalon Williams
Charlie Comella
Cornerback:
Max Tucker
Ryan Turner
Isaiah Farris
Cornerback:
Ashton McShane
Bryquice Brown
Free Safety:
Carter Davis or Jalen Cheek
Omar Thornton
Bugg Jones
Cole Batson
Victor Nelson
Strong Safety:
KP Price
Kahlil Ali
Omar Thornton
Special Teams
Long Snapper:
Bryant Worrell
Cooper Crook or Jackson Gugni
Punter:
Sam Candotti
Ivan Zivenko
Sam Stone
Kicker:
Liam Connor or Luca Lombardo
Sam Stone
Punt Returner:
Jayden McGowan or Cameron Martinez
Turbo Richard or Treshaun Ward
Kick Returner:
Jayden McGowan or Cameron Martinez
Turbo Richard or Treshaun Ward
More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Football at No. 13 SMU Kickoff Time Announced
How to Watch: Syracuse at Boston College, Full Week 11 TV Schedule