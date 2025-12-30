Boston College Football DL Sedarius 'Sed' McConnell Declares for 2026 NFL Draft

After spending two seasons on the Heights following a three-year career at the University of Illinois, Boston College football defensive lineman Sedarius “Sed” McConnell has declared for the 2026 National Football League (NFL) Draft, he announced on Instagram.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank the Lord,” said McConnell. “From the very beginning of this journey to the position I am in today, none of this would be possible without him. Throughout it all, my faith has allowed me to push through the highs and the lows, the silent battles, and the countless adversities.”

McConnell started 10 games in 2025, totaling 31 tackles — which ranked second among defensive lineman on the team — five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

In 2024, as a redshirt junior, the 6-foot-3, 279-pound Atlanta, Ga., native played in 12 games and recorded 14 tackles.

“I want to give a huge thank you to the entire Boston College organization for welcoming me, developing me, and allowing me to compete while pursuing my dreams,” McConnell said. “Thank you to coach O’Brien, coach Lewis, coach Thomas, and coach Fitz for this incredible opportunity.”

Before his final two collegiate campaigns, McConnell made 19 appearances for the Fighting Illini. He manufactured seven tackles and a pass break-up in 2023 as a redshirt sophomore.

In addition to thanking God, his friends, his former mentors and coaches, and individuals within the BC football department which molded him into the player he is today, McConnell also gave a heartfelt shoutout to his mother.

“To the woman who raised me — my wonderful mother, my soldier, my guidance — I want to express my deepest love and appreciation,” McConnell said. “Without her, I would not be where I am today. Thank you for being there through it all, no matter the situation. Thank you for your unconditional love, sacrifice, and support.”

McConnell joins fellow former teammates Lewis Bond (wide receiver) and Jude Bowry (offensive tackle) to officially declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, which takes place from April 23-25.

Defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins and offensive lineman Logan Taylor are expected to follow suit, as both players accepted invites to senior bowl games, which are intended to help potential NFL draftees showcase their talents in front of NFL scouts and coaches before the draft process begins.

Before college, McConnell was a three-star recruit out of Westlake High School by 247 Sports, ESPN, and Rivals. He majored in transformative education at BC.

