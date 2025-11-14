BC Bulletin

Boston College Football, Georgia Tech Initial Availability Report Released by ACC

The conference has released the Eagles and Yellow Jackets' Initial Availability Report two days ahead of their matchup.

Kim Rankin

Oct 17, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive back Cameron Martinez (29) intercepts a pass by Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive back Cameron Martinez (29) intercepts a pass by Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The ACC has released the Initial Availability Report for Boston College and Georgia Tech two days ahead of their matchup. 

At the moment, Georgia Tech has one player listed as out in long snapper Will Benton IV. 

Boston College, on the other hand, will be down multiple players. 

The players listed out are linebacker Daveon Crouch, wide receiver Jaedn Skeete, wide receiver Johnathan Montague Jr., linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, defensive back Syair Torrence, defensive back Marcelous Townsend, defensive back Cameron Martinez, wide receiver Will Graves III, defensive lineman Micah Amedee, wide receiver Bryce Dopson, tight end Danny Edgehille, defensive lineman Ty Clemons, defensive lineman Onye Nwosisi, defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire, and defensive lineman Chuck Nnaeto. 

The Eagles also have one player placed as questionable and seven as probable. 

The questionable player is defensive back Amari Jackson and the probable players include defensive back Omar Thornton, defensive back Max Tucker, defensive back TJ Green, defensive back Ashton McShane, defensive lineman E'Lla Boykin, offensive lineman Michael Crounse, and wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr.

Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien shared after practice on Thursday morning that Skeete was out for the season after suffering a shoulder injury in practice after the Notre Dame game, but is expecting to return to the program next season. 

“No, he won’t be back,” said O’Brien. “He hurt his shoulder in practice the week after the Notre Dame game. But he’ll be back. I would tell you that he won’t be back this year, but I would anticipate him being back next year.”

In October, O’Brien shared that Torrence, Skeete, and Crouch were out for the season. Crouch and Skeete did end up returning for BC’s 25-10 loss to Notre Dame on Nov. 1, but have not played since. 

​​"No Bam [Crouch], I don't think Bam will be able to return,” said O’Brien on Oct. 21. “Skeete won't be able to return. Amari might. Amari might, not this game. Syair no, out for the season. There's others, but yeah. [Jude] Bowry will be back. [Eryx] Daugherty won't play in this game. So yeah, but there’s probably others. That’s off the top of my head.”

The conference will release an updated Availability Report on Friday and a final one on Saturday prior to kickoff.

Georgia Tech Players Out:

LS #42 Will Benton IV

Boston College Players Out:

LB #1 Daveon Crouch

WR #1 Jaedn Skeete

WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.

LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell

DB #10 Syair Torrence

DB #19 Marcelous Townsend

DB #29 Cameron Martinez

WR #38 Will Graves III

DL #59 Micah Amedee

WR #80 Bryce Dopson

TE #86 Danny Edgehille

DL #90 Ty Clemons

DL #92 Onye Nwosisi

DT #93 Owen Stoudmire

DL #97 Chuck Nnaeto

Boston College Players Questionable:

DB #24 Amari Jackson

Boston College Players Probable:

DB #0 Omar Thornton

DB #3 Max Tucker

DB #30 TJ Green

DB #35 Ashton McShane

DL #56 E'Lla Boykin

OL #77 Michael Crounse

WR #81 Cedric Lott Jr.

