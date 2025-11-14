Boston College Football, Georgia Tech Initial Availability Report Released by ACC
The ACC has released the Initial Availability Report for Boston College and Georgia Tech two days ahead of their matchup.
At the moment, Georgia Tech has one player listed as out in long snapper Will Benton IV.
Boston College, on the other hand, will be down multiple players.
The players listed out are linebacker Daveon Crouch, wide receiver Jaedn Skeete, wide receiver Johnathan Montague Jr., linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, defensive back Syair Torrence, defensive back Marcelous Townsend, defensive back Cameron Martinez, wide receiver Will Graves III, defensive lineman Micah Amedee, wide receiver Bryce Dopson, tight end Danny Edgehille, defensive lineman Ty Clemons, defensive lineman Onye Nwosisi, defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire, and defensive lineman Chuck Nnaeto.
The Eagles also have one player placed as questionable and seven as probable.
The questionable player is defensive back Amari Jackson and the probable players include defensive back Omar Thornton, defensive back Max Tucker, defensive back TJ Green, defensive back Ashton McShane, defensive lineman E'Lla Boykin, offensive lineman Michael Crounse, and wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr.
Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien shared after practice on Thursday morning that Skeete was out for the season after suffering a shoulder injury in practice after the Notre Dame game, but is expecting to return to the program next season.
“No, he won’t be back,” said O’Brien. “He hurt his shoulder in practice the week after the Notre Dame game. But he’ll be back. I would tell you that he won’t be back this year, but I would anticipate him being back next year.”
In October, O’Brien shared that Torrence, Skeete, and Crouch were out for the season. Crouch and Skeete did end up returning for BC’s 25-10 loss to Notre Dame on Nov. 1, but have not played since.
"No Bam [Crouch], I don't think Bam will be able to return,” said O’Brien on Oct. 21. “Skeete won't be able to return. Amari might. Amari might, not this game. Syair no, out for the season. There's others, but yeah. [Jude] Bowry will be back. [Eryx] Daugherty won't play in this game. So yeah, but there’s probably others. That’s off the top of my head.”
The conference will release an updated Availability Report on Friday and a final one on Saturday prior to kickoff.
Georgia Tech Players Out:
LS #42 Will Benton IV
Boston College Players Out:
LB #1 Daveon Crouch
WR #1 Jaedn Skeete
WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.
LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell
DB #10 Syair Torrence
DB #19 Marcelous Townsend
DB #29 Cameron Martinez
WR #38 Will Graves III
DL #59 Micah Amedee
WR #80 Bryce Dopson
TE #86 Danny Edgehille
DL #90 Ty Clemons
DL #92 Onye Nwosisi
DT #93 Owen Stoudmire
DL #97 Chuck Nnaeto
Boston College Players Questionable:
DB #24 Amari Jackson
Boston College Players Probable:
DB #0 Omar Thornton
DB #3 Max Tucker
DB #30 TJ Green
DB #35 Ashton McShane
DL #56 E'Lla Boykin
OL #77 Michael Crounse
WR #81 Cedric Lott Jr.