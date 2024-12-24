Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O'Brien Shares What Makes Nebraska Difficult Opponent
The Boston College Eagles (7-5, 4-4 ACC) football team concludes its season on Saturday as it takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-6, 3-6 B1G) in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y.
The contest will mark nearly a month since the Eagles took the field last. In its last outing, the team defeated the Pitt Panthers 34-23 on Nov. 30 to earn its seventh regular season win, a milestone that hasn’t been reached since 2018.
Now, Boston College will look to win eight games this year. If it is successful, it will be the first time the program has won eight games in a season since 2009.
On Monday, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien spoke about what he has seen from Nebraska on the film and what makes them a difficult opponent to face.
“Very tough,” said O’Brien. “Very well coached obviously in all three phases. Start on special teams, they do a great job with their return units. They’re very aggressive with their punt blocks so we’re going to have to be ready for that. When our return units are out there like for instance our kickoff return, we got to do a great job of standing up to them. They’re very physical, they come down and they’re going to try and nail you as they go to the ball carrier so we got to do a great job standing up to them on that.
Defensively, their defense against our offense, very good up front,” said O’Brien. “Very good in the back end relative to disguises and things like that so it’s going to be a big, big challenge for us offensively, and then their offense obviously starts with [Dylan] Raiola. He’s really good. He’s got a lot of Mahomes-type qualities. I’m not saying he’s Patrick Mahomes, but he’s very, very good. He’s an instinctive player, he can run. They’ve got a very big offensive line. They’ve got good tight ends, good wide receivers, so it’ll be a big challenge for us but again, we’re very excited about the opportunity to be able to go play these guys.”
The Eagles and Cornhuskers square off on Saturday at noon ET on ABC.
