BC Bulletin

Former Boston College Football Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal

The Boston College alumnus was a part of the Eagles program from 2020-23.

Kim Rankin

Findlay Athletics
In this story:

Former Boston College quarterback Matthew Rueve has entered the transfer portal. 

He made the announcement in a social media post on Monday morning. 

“I am officially in the transfer portal as a QB graduate transfer with 1 year of eligibility remaining from the University of Findlay and Boston College,” said Rueve via X. 

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native spent four seasons in Chestnut Hill from 2020-23 and did not appear in a game for the Eagles. He redshirted in his freshman campaign. 

Last offseason, he entered the portal and transferred to Findlay, a Division II program located in Findlay, Ohio, During his time with the Oilers, he saw time in 11 games and went 209-of-342 for 2,646 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions as well as 40 rush attempts for seven yards  and one reception for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Rueve earned multiple accolades for his performance this past year which include being named a two-time GMAC Offensive Player of the Week and 2024 Second Team All-G-Mac. 

He also broke a program record in the team’s Oct. 5 game against Kentucky Wesleyan where he threw six passing touchdowns in the 49-9 victory.

As a prospect, he was a three-star recruit from the class of 2020 and ranked No. 1,999 nationally, No. 72 in Pro-Style quarterbacks, and No. 73 in the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports Composite.

Rueve led Findlay to a 9-2 overall record which included 7-2 in conference play.

More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI:

Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O'Brien Talks Transfer Portal

Boston College Football Releases Depth Chart For Pinstripe Bowl

Boston College Football Defensive End Wins 2024 Ted Hendricks Award

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Home/Football