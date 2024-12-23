Former Boston College Football Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal
Former Boston College quarterback Matthew Rueve has entered the transfer portal.
He made the announcement in a social media post on Monday morning.
“I am officially in the transfer portal as a QB graduate transfer with 1 year of eligibility remaining from the University of Findlay and Boston College,” said Rueve via X.
The Cincinnati, Ohio, native spent four seasons in Chestnut Hill from 2020-23 and did not appear in a game for the Eagles. He redshirted in his freshman campaign.
Last offseason, he entered the portal and transferred to Findlay, a Division II program located in Findlay, Ohio, During his time with the Oilers, he saw time in 11 games and went 209-of-342 for 2,646 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions as well as 40 rush attempts for seven yards and one reception for 16 yards and a touchdown.
Rueve earned multiple accolades for his performance this past year which include being named a two-time GMAC Offensive Player of the Week and 2024 Second Team All-G-Mac.
He also broke a program record in the team’s Oct. 5 game against Kentucky Wesleyan where he threw six passing touchdowns in the 49-9 victory.
As a prospect, he was a three-star recruit from the class of 2020 and ranked No. 1,999 nationally, No. 72 in Pro-Style quarterbacks, and No. 73 in the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports Composite.
Rueve led Findlay to a 9-2 overall record which included 7-2 in conference play.
