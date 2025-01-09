Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O’Brien Speaks on Taking Next Steps
The Boston College Eagles football program ended the first year of the Bill O’Brien era on Dec. 28 with a 20-15 loss in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The defeat put the Eagles record at 7-6 overall for the season.
Now, the program is looking to build off of last season and move forward.
On Wednesday, O’Brien made his appearance on the first show of The Bill O’Brien Podcast With Jon Meterparel of 2025.
In the episode, the 55-year-old spoke on the future and shared his idea of what steps the team has to take to get to where it wants to be.
“In the very first team meeting, I think the big thing is look guys, we’re BC now, we’re one,” said O’Brien. “So, it doesn’t matter how you got here because we have different categories of guys in the room now. We’ve got guys that have played here for awhile that were recruited to come to BC. We’ve got transfers and then you’ve got incoming freshmen that are coming here as mid years that are just arriving on campus.
So you have these different categories of guys, but it doesn’t matter how you got there,” said O’Brien. “Now you’re BC. You’re one and all that we care about is what are you going to do for the team. And that will be a big emphasis point to me. Here’s your role on the team, let’s attack it. Let’s have a great strength and conditioning program, [we] call it the fourth quarter program, winter conditioning and then that’ll lead into into spring practice but one day at a time.”
The Dorchester, Mass., native also emphasized the importance of becoming a physical team, a trait that he has talked about since last offseason.
“I just think [we need to] keep harping on the physicality,” said O’Brien. “We, Boston College, have to be a physical team. So, we’ve got to get stronger. We’ve got to be in better condition at all positions.”
