Boston College Football's Initial Availability Report For Week 3 at Stanford
The ACC has shared the initial availability report for Boston College’s Week 3 game at Stanford.
The players listed as out for Boston College include wide receivers Johnathan Montague Jr., Michael Landolfi, and Will Graves III, linebackers Jaylen Blackwell and Palaie Faoa, defensive backs Syair Torrence, Njita Sinkala, Marcus Upton, Amari Jackson, and Ashton McShane, offensive lineman Souleye Diawara, and tight end Danny Edgehille.
The players listed as probable for the Eagles are linebackers Bryce Steele, Vaughn Pemberton, and Owen McGowan, defensive linemen Quintayvious Hutchins, Chris Marable Jr., and E'Lla Boykin.
Jackson and Torrence were reported as out by ESPN senior college football writer Pete Thamel on Thursday night. Jackson suffered an injury in Boston College’s 42-40 loss at Michigan State last weekend while Torrence’s reason for being out was not revealed.
“Sources: Boston College starting cornerback Syair Torrence will not play against Stanford this week, meaning the Eagles will be down three defensive starters and both starting corners,” said Thamel via X. “Torrence is a sophomore who won the starting job in camp. He had 3 PBUs through two games.”
Montague Jr., will be out for the season after suffering an ACL injury which was announced by Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien during training camp in August.
“That’s an ACL,” said O’Brien on Aug. 12. “So he’ll be out for the year. And he’ll be back. He’s got a great future here, and he’s on the right track. His rehab is going really well and he’ll be back. He probably won’t be back this season, though.”
As for Stanford, the players that are listed as out are linebackers Jahsiah Galvan, Tevarua Tafiti, and Tre Williams, wide receivers Jordan Onovughe, David Pantelis, Jason Thompson, and JonAnthony Hall, cornerbacks Jordan Washington, Aaron Morris, and Javion Randall, defensive lineman R.J. Gaskins, offensive linemen Nathan Mejia, Simione Pale, and Jack Leyrer, defensive tackle Kole Briehler, tight ends Reiman Zebert and Zach Giuliano, and defensive end Zach Buckey.
The Cardinal also has one player listed as questionable in wide receiver Owen van Loben Sels, and one as probable in tight end Griffin Waiss.
The list is a new rule being implemented by the conference this season. The ACC will share availability reports for football, basketball, and baseball conference games.
For football, the initial report will be announced two days before a game and will be updated the day before a game and on game day.
Boston College and Stanford kick off on Saturday night at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif., at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ACC Network.