Boston College Football Kicker Named One of 20 Semifinalists for 2025 Lou Groza Award
With the exception of Boston College football’s record-breaking, redshirt-senior wide receiver Lewis Bond—who now owns the most receptions by a player in program history, as well as the record for the most receptions by an Eagle in a single season—placekicker Luca Lombardo is fully deserved of BC’s “Most Valuable Player” label.
Lombardo is one of just three remaining kickers in the nation to have a perfect field goal percentage, completing all 14 field-goal attempts this season, including 31 of his 31 extra-point attempts for a total of 73 points through 11 games.
That is why on Monday afternoon, Lombardo was tabbed a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, presented by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, which is given annually to college football’s top placekicker.
The recipient of the 2025 Loua Groza Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 12. Lombardo is one of 20 recipients of the semifinalist honor.
A redshirt junior from Westport, Conn., Lombardo was not named the starting kicker by BC head coach Bill O’Brien and special teams coordinator Matt Thurin until the end of 2025 fall training camp, beating out senior Liam Connor, the previous incumbent of the Eagles’ placekicking duties.
Connor went 32-for-33 on PAT attempts and 2-for-4 on field goals last season, while Lombardo went 15-for-16 on PATs and made his only field-goal attempt from 39 yards against Michigan State on Sept. 21, 2024.
This year is the definition of a breakout season for Lombardo, who is not just perfect in 2025 on field goals and extra-point attempts.
Lombardo has also kicked two field goals from 50-plus yards in 2025—a 51-yarder at Stanford and a 52-yarder versus California—including a 48-yarder against Fordham, a 37- and 38-yarder against Michigan State, a 45-yarder against Clemson and an additional 45-yarder against UConn.
With three field goals against the Huskies on Oct. 18, in a 38-23 loss, Lombardo became the first kicker to make three field goals in a single contest since Nov. 16, 2023.
When asked about how he has managed to upend BC’s kicking unit in 2025—the Eagles attempted the fewest field goals in the nation last season, going 3-for-5—Lombardo gave all the credit to his long snapper and holder.
“Cooper [Crook] and Shamus [Florio] have been great,” Lombardo said. “I feel like I have the best snapping and holding situation in the country, which makes my job a lot easier.”
According to O’Brien, placekickers need a type of demeanor which he sees in Lombardo.
“He’s done a great job,” said O’Brien. “He has great demeanor for a kicker. There’s a lot of pressure on the kicker, that’s points on the board, and he doesn’t feel that at all. If you know him at all, he’s got a great personality for that position. He’s very, very smart.”