Boston College Football Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal
Boston College football linebacker Bryce Steele has entered the transfer portal.
The redshirt senior announced his decision in a social media post on Saturday afternoon.
“First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to Boston College- the entire coaching staff, my teammates, the academic support team, and the incredible community that has supported me throughout my journey here,” said Steele in his announcement post. “Boston College has helped shape me both as an athlete and as a man, and I’ll always carry the lessons and memories with me.”
The Raleigh, N.C., native spent four seasons at Boston College where he appeared in 23 games and tallied 69 total tackles (39 solo and 30 assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Steele missed the entire 2023 season battling thymoma, a rare form of cancer.
Prior to the start of the Eagles’ 2024 campaign, he went into remission and was cleared to return. He ended up playing in four games last year which included the Pinstripe Bowl, recording eight total tackles, five solo and three assisted.
“After much thought and prayer, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal for my final two years of eligibility to explore new opportunities for the next chapter of my football career,” said Steele. “I’m excited for what’s ahead and grateful for everything that brought me to this point.”
As a prospect, Steele was a four-star from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 377 nationally, No. 41 in linebackers, and No. 21 in the state of N.C., according to 247Sports Composite.
“Thank you, BC,” said Steele. “Once an Eagle, always an Eagle.”