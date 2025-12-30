Boston College Football Loses Offensive Lineman to Transfer Portal

Boston College football offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty is entering the transfer portal.

On3Sports broke the news via social media on Monday night and Daugherty confirmed it by sharing it on his personal accounts.

Boston College starting OL Eryx Daugherty (@therealeryxd) intends to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-foot-4, 315-pound OL has registered 742 pass blocking snaps without allowing a sack. Has two years of eligibility remaining.https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/FkiZ2wD4Cz — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 30, 2025

Daugherty played three seasons on the Heights.

After redshirting his freshman season in 2023, he moved to the offensive line from the defensive line in 2024 where he appeared in three games.

In 2025, he started 10 games at left guard during Boston College’s 2-10 campaign.

The Troy, Mich., native was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023. He ranked No. 1,084 nationally, No. 115 in defensive lineman, and No. 16 in the state of Mich., according to 247Sports Composite.

He committed to Boston College on March 19, 2022, and was one of 17 players to sign with the Eagles in the ‘23 signing class later in the year.

Daugherty is the 17th overall Boston College player that will enter the transfer portal this offseason and is the fourth of the day.

He joins tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Reed Harris, running back Turbo Richard, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, and wide receiver Nate Johnson III.

Former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan, who played for BC from 2022-24, is also hitting the portal this offseason.

Lockwood, Harris, and Richard are the other players that were announced to be entering the portal on Monday with Daugherty.

This past season, Boston College went 2-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play. The Eagles won their season opener against Fordham 66-10 and their season finale against Syracuse 34-12, but had a ten-game skid in between.

During the stretch, BC lost to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, Louisville 38-24, No. 11 Notre Dame 25-10, SMU 45-13, and No. 22 Georgia Tech 36-34.

The transfer portal will have one window this offseason and officially opens on Jan. 2, 2026.

2025 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:

TE Ty Lockwood DB Ashton McShane LB Daveon “Bam Crouch DL Edwin Kolenge WR Reed Harris RB Turbo Richard TE Stevie Amar Jr. WR Cedric Lott Jr. DL Ty Clemons OL Jack Funke WR/RB Datrell Jones LB Jason Hewlett Jr. QB Dylan Lonergan DL Sterling Sanders OL Jadon Lafontant WR Nate Johnson III OL Eryx Daugherty

