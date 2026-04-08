Boston College Football Makes Addition to Player Personnel Department: The Rundown

The last week of Boston College football’s 2026 spring ball is underway, and while the players — newcomers and returners alike — are continuing to develop chemistry and master the ropes of Bill O’Brien and Ted Roof’s playbook, more additions to the program’s off-the-field staff are being made.

On Tuesday, the program hired Ryan Roberts to be its next Director of Player Personnel, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports. Roberts was previously the assistant Director of Player Personnel at Mississippi State, and he served in previous roles at North Carolina and LIberty.

Boston College is hiring Ryan Roberts as Director of Player Personnel, a source tells @CBSSports.



Roberts previously served as Assistant DPP at Mississippi State. He's also had roles in recent years with North Carolina and Liberty. https://t.co/po5B0JHvL6 pic.twitter.com/guKiHtAzJ1 — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) April 7, 2026

Roberts confirmed the report by changing his bio in X, formerly known as Twitter, to his new job, and he also reposted a video from Tuesday’s practice.

A graduate of Liberty, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management (2023) and his master’s in sports administration (2025), Roberts’ responsibilities for the Bulldogs this past season were to assist with evaluation of high school prospects, with an emphasis on assigned position groups.

He additionally organized recruiting travel for assigned coaches and guided student interns that worked for the program.

Since O’Brien’s hiring back in 2023, the Eagles have made a strong push to revamp their staff — from coaching and the strength department to the player-development side and general management.

That included hiring Kenyatta Watson, a BC football alum, from Auburn over this offseason to be the program’s new general manager.

The Rundown: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

A pair of Boston College men's hockey sophomore forwards, James Hagens (no longer with the program) and Dean Letourneau, picked up regional awards from the New England Hockey Writers Association.

New England Hockey Writers Association Awards!



James Hagens - Best Forward / All-Star

Dean Letourneau - Most Improved Player



🔗 https://t.co/giVFDOjrWg pic.twitter.com/fOF4RNHs23 — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) April 7, 2026

Colin Larson, welcome to the next edition of Sports Center's Top 10 nationwide plays of the week!

UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley gave some high praise for BC men's basketball's new head coach, Luke Murray (Hurley's former assistant), following the Huskies' loss to Michigan in the 2026 National Championship.

Dan Hurley on coaching his last game with assistant Luke Murray before his move to Boston College:



“Luke’s like a brother… We’re both very similar. We’re like the same person and we’re both bald… Boston College is about to have a renaissance in college basketball.” pic.twitter.com/nTh1hhangG — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 7, 2026

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Scores:

Baseball: Boston College 11, UMass 1 (8 inn.) in Round 1 of the Beanpot | Story | Box

Softball: UConn 6, Boston College 5 | Box

Boston College Eagles Wednesday Schedule:

Men's Tennis: Duke Invitational in Durham, N.C. (April 8-11) | Meet Info | Schedule

Women's Tennis: Duke Invitational in Durham, N.C. (April 8-11) | Meet Info | Schedule

Baseball: vs. Dartmouth, 3 p.m. ET at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass. | Watch | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College football's 2026 Spring Game:

3 days.

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

151 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

"Sometimes I get people looking at me, saying, 'I know you. I just can't place you.' I'll say, 'Yeah, yeah! Maybe from high school. Did you go to Issaquah?' And it's like, 'Nope,' and they just go away. They don't know me." - Matt Hasselbeck

We'll Leave You With This:

Virginia Tech suffers a midweek loss to Liberty.



Boston College takes on the Hokies for a three-game series this weekend. https://t.co/s4eUgxI2Eb — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) April 8, 2026

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