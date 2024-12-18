Boston College Football Picks Up Commitment From Merrimack Offensive Lineman Transfer
While the Boston College Eagles football team is getting ready to finish its season in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y., it is also working to continue to build its roster for the future.
After signing 27 prospects to its 2025 class on Dec. 4, Boston College has been hot in the transfer portal ever since and has picked up multiple talented players on the offensive side of the ball.
The latest addition out of the portal for the Eagles is former Merrimack offensive lineman Amir Johnson, who announced his commitment to the Eagles on Wednesday via social media.
“1000% COMMITTED,” said Johnson via X. “Let’s get to work!!!”
He announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6. During his recruitment process, he received offers from Maine and Monmouth as well as the Eagles.
In 2024, Johnson appeared in 11 games and played on 619 snaps. He helped pave the way for 3,536 offensive yards and 30 offensive touchdowns. He also aided in the Warriors 321.5 average yards per game.
Johnson is the fifth commitment to the Eagles program out of the transfer portal this offseason, joining former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan, former Ball State running back Vaughn Pemberton, former Florida Atlantic tight end Zeke Moore, and former Campbell wide receiver VJ Wilkins.
He has three years of eligibility remaining.
More Football News From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Football Lands Former Alabama QB Out of Transfer Portal
Boston College Football Defensive End Named to 2024 AP All-America First-Team
Report: Former Boston College Football Offensive Coordinator Lands New Job