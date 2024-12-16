Boston College Football Defensive End Named to 2024 AP All-America First-Team
Boston College football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has been named to the 2024 AP All-America First-Team.
The senior was named to the team for his performance this year. During the regular season, he tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.
The Williamstown, N.J., native leads the team in assisted and total tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, quarterback hits, and forced fumbles as well as ranks second in solo tackles.
In the ACC, he leads the conference in sacks and tackles for loss and ranks second in the nation in sacks and tackles for loss, narrowly behind Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green in both categories.
This is the fifth All-America team that Ezeiruaku has been named to this week. He was also placed on the Sports Illustrated 2024 College Football All-Americans Second Team, the AFCA FBS Coaches All-America First Team, the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America First-Team and the Walter Camp All-America Second Team.
Other awards that he has won this season include ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the New England Football Writers Season Gold Helmet Award, and the Bulger Lowe Award, as well as was a three-time ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week recipient.
Boston College wraps up its season on Saturday, Dec. 28 as it takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. Ezeiruaku has yet to announce if he will play or opt out.
