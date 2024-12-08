Boston College Football Placed in Pinstripe Bowl
The Boston College Eagles football program has received its bowl placement.
The Eagles will take on Nebraska in the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. The contest will be at noon ET on ABC.
Boston College has had a rollercoaster of a season to start the Bill O’Brien era.
In the first five weeks of the 2024 campaign, the Eagles earned a 4-1 record with impressive wins over Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky as well as a sole loss to Missouri.
During October, the team went on a three-game skid with losses to Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville to knock them out of potential ACC Championship and College Football Playoff contention, but a strong rebound earned Boston College a bowl spot.
In November, the Eagles went 3-1 with victories over Syracuse, UNC, and Pitt as well as a road loss to No. 11 SMU to finish the year with seven regular season wins for the first time since 2018.
This season also saw controversy at the quarterback position. O’Brien made a quarterback change after the team’s Nov. 9 win over Syracuse, making Grayson James the starter over Thomas Castellanos which resulted in Castellanos stepping away from the program and entering the transfer portal.
With bowl eligibility, the Eagles have qualified for a bowl game in eight of the last nine seasons. Last year, Boston College defeated SMU in the 2023 Wasabi Fenway Bowl 23-14 in the Mustangs final game before joining the ACC.
