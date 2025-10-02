Boston College Football Releases Depth Chart For Week 6 Game at Pitt
The Boston College Eagles (1-3, 0-2 ACC) football team is looking to get back in the win column this weekend as it travels to Pittsburgh, Penn., to take on the Pitt Panthers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday.
Earlier in the week, the program released the official depth chart for the Week 6 matchup.
There was not a lot of change in this week’s depth chart, however there was a notable move at running back.
Prior to Cal, Jordan McDonald and Turbo Richard were both listed at the top of the position group while Richard is now sitting at the top with McDonald behind him.
Richard is coming off a career-best game. In Boston College’s 28-24 loss to Cal last weekend, he tallied 15 rush attempts for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught four receptions for 19 yards.
Another big move was in the specialists group. Last week, Richard and running back Bo MacCormack III were named the two kick returners and this week it is defensive back T.J. Green and MacCormack III, both freshmen.
MacCormack III has been a returner in three of the Eagles’ four games so far this year. He has had five return attempts for 91 yards. Green had one kickoff return against Cal for 33 yards.
Below is the full depth chart for the upcoming matchup.
Offense
Left Tackle
Jude Bowry
Pape Abdoulaye Sy
Left Guard
Eryx Daugherty
Tommy Matheson
Center
Michael Crounse
Dwayne Allick
Right Guard
Logan Taylor
Judah Pruitt or Robert Smith
Right Tackle
Kevin Cline
Ryan Mickow
Quarterback
Dylan Lonergan
Grayson James
Shaker Reisig
Running Back
Turbo Richard
Jordan McDonald
Alex Broome
Bo MacCormack III
Tight End
Jeremiah Franklin
Ty Lockwood
Zeke Moore
Kaelan Chudzinski
Wide Receiver
Reed Harris
V.J. Wilkins
Wide Receiver
Lewis Bond
Luke McLaughlin
Wide Receiver
Dawson Pough
Ismael Zamor
Jaedn Skeete
Defense
Defensive End
Edwin Kolenge
Favor Bate
Josiah Griffin
Jayzen Flint
Defensive Tackle
Kwan Williams
Chris Marable Jr.
Defensive Tackle
Sedarius McConnell
Ty Clemons
Makai Byerson
Defensive End
Quintayvious Hutchins
E’Lla Boykin
Israel Oladipupo
Jayden Fry
Linebacker
Owen McGowan
Jason Hewlett Jr.
Linebacker
Daveon Crouch
Bryce Steele
Nickelback
Cameron Martinez
T.J. Green
Cornerback
Max Tucker
Amari Jackson
Cornerback
Isaiah Farris
Ashton McShane
Safety
Omar Thornton
Marcelous Townsend or Charlie Comella
Safety
KP Price
Carter Davis
Omarion Davis
Safety
Carter Davis
Charlie Comella
Specialists
Long Snapper
Ben Mann or Cooper Crook
Punter
Shamus Florio
Andy Quinn
Kicker
Luca Lombardo
Liam Connor
Punt Returner
Isaiah Farris
Cameron Martinez
Kick Returner
T.J. Green
Bo MacCormack III
Boston College squares off against Pitt on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ACC Network at Acrisure Stadium.