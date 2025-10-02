BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Releases Depth Chart For Week 6 Game at Pitt

The Eagles have revealed their official depth chart for their upcoming matchup against the Panthers this weekend.

The Boston College Eagles (1-3, 0-2 ACC) football team is looking to get back in the win column this weekend as it travels to Pittsburgh, Penn., to take on the Pitt Panthers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, the program released the official depth chart for the Week 6 matchup.

There was not a lot of change in this week’s depth chart, however there was a notable move at running back. 

Prior to Cal, Jordan McDonald and Turbo Richard were both listed at the top of the position group while Richard is now sitting at the top with McDonald behind him. 

Richard is coming off a career-best game. In Boston College’s 28-24 loss to Cal last weekend, he tallied 15 rush attempts for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught four receptions for 19 yards.

Another big move was in the specialists group. Last week, Richard and running back Bo MacCormack III were named the two kick returners and this week it is defensive back T.J. Green and MacCormack III, both freshmen. 

MacCormack III has been a returner in three of the Eagles’ four games so far this year. He has had five return attempts for 91 yards. Green had one kickoff return against Cal for 33 yards.

Below is the full depth chart for the upcoming matchup.

Offense

Left Tackle

Jude Bowry
Pape Abdoulaye Sy

Left Guard

Eryx Daugherty
Tommy Matheson

Center

Michael Crounse
Dwayne Allick

Right Guard

Logan Taylor
Judah Pruitt or Robert Smith

Right Tackle

Kevin Cline
Ryan Mickow

Quarterback

Dylan Lonergan
Grayson James
Shaker Reisig

Running Back

Turbo Richard
Jordan McDonald
Alex Broome
Bo MacCormack III

Tight End

Jeremiah Franklin
Ty Lockwood
Zeke Moore
Kaelan Chudzinski

Wide Receiver

Reed Harris
V.J. Wilkins

Wide Receiver

Lewis Bond
Luke McLaughlin

Wide Receiver

Dawson Pough
Ismael Zamor
Jaedn Skeete

Defense

Defensive End

Edwin Kolenge
Favor Bate
Josiah Griffin
Jayzen Flint

Defensive Tackle

Kwan Williams
Chris Marable Jr.

Defensive Tackle

Sedarius McConnell
Ty Clemons
Makai Byerson

Defensive End

Quintayvious Hutchins
E’Lla Boykin
Israel Oladipupo
Jayden Fry

Linebacker

Owen McGowan
Jason Hewlett Jr.

Linebacker

Daveon Crouch
Bryce Steele

Nickelback

Cameron Martinez
T.J. Green

Cornerback

Max Tucker
Amari Jackson

Cornerback

Isaiah Farris
Ashton McShane

Safety

Omar Thornton
Marcelous Townsend or Charlie Comella

Safety

KP Price
Carter Davis
Omarion Davis

Safety

Carter Davis
Charlie Comella

Specialists

Long Snapper

Ben Mann or Cooper Crook

Punter

Shamus Florio
Andy Quinn

Kicker

Luca Lombardo
Liam Connor

Punt Returner

Isaiah Farris
Cameron Martinez

Kick Returner

T.J. Green
Bo MacCormack III

Boston College squares off against Pitt on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ACC Network at Acrisure Stadium.

