Boston College Football Releases Depth Chart For Week 9 Game Against Louisville

The Eagles have released their official depth chart for the upcoming matchup with the Cardinals.

Sep 23, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) scrambles with the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Benjamin Perry (10) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) scrambles with the ball against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Benjamin Perry (10) during the first half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles (4-3, 1-2 ACC) football team is looking to get back in the win column on Friday night against the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-2 ACC) at Alumni Stadium for homecoming.

On Monday, the program released the depth chart for the upcoming matchup.

Below is the official depth chart.

Offense

Left Tackle:

Jude Bowry
Kevin Cline
Ryan Mickow

Left Guard: 

Logan Taylor or Dwayne Allick
Kevin Cline or Eryx Daugherty
Jack Funke

Center: 

Drew Kendall
Dwayne Allick
Otto Hess
Michael Crounse

Right Guard: 

Jack Conley or Dwayne Allick
Eryx Daugherty
Otto Hess

Right Tackle: 

Ozzy Trapilo
Kevin Cline
Ryan Mickow

Quarterback: 

Thomas Castellanos
Grayson James
Jacobe Robinson

Running Back: 

Kye Robichaux or Treshaun Ward
Datrell Jones
Turbo Richard
Jordan McDonald

Tight End: 

Jeremiah Franklin or Kamari Morales
Matt Ragan
Danny Edgehill

Wide Receiver: 

Jaedn Skeete or Reed Harris
Montrell Wade
Jay Brunelle

Wide Receiver: 

Lewis Bond
Jayden McGowan
Luke McLaughlin
Nate Johnson

Wide Receiver: 

Jerand Bradley or Dino Tomlin

Defense

Defensive End: 

Neto Okpala
Edwin Kolenge
Jayzen Flint

Defensive Tackle: 

Cam Horsley
Owen Stoudmire
Kwan Williams

Defensive Tackle: 

George Rooks
Sedarius McConnell
Gilbert Tongrongou or Ty Clemons

Defensive End: 

Donovan Ezeiruaku
Quintayvious Hutchins
Josiah Griffin

Linebacker: 

Kam Arnold
Owen McGowan
Joe Marinaro
Palaie Faoa

Linebacker: 

Daveon Crouch
Sione Hala
Bryce Steele
Kemori Dixon

Nickelback: 

Khari Johnson or Cameron Martinez
Jalon Williams
Charlie Comella

Cornerback: 

Amari Jackson
Ryan Turner
Isaiah Farris

Cornerback: 

Max Tucker
Bryquice Brown
Ashton McShane

Free Safety: 

Carter Davis or Jalen Cheek
Bugg Jones
Cole Batson
Victor Nelson

Strong Safety: 

KP Price
Kahlil Ali
Omar Thornton

Special Teams

Long Snapper: 

Bryant Worrell
Cooper Crook or Jackson Gugni

Punter: 

Sam Candotti
Ivan Zivenko
Sam Stone 

Kicker: 

Liam Connor or Luca Lombardo
Sam Stone

Punt Returner: 

Jayden McGowan or Cameron Martinez
Turbo Richard or Treshaun Ward

Kick Returner: 

Jayden McGowan or Cameron Martinez
Turbo Richard or Treshaun Ward

How to Watch: Boston College Football vs. Louisville; Full Week 9 TV Schedule

Boston College Football Bowl Projections After Week 8

Boston College Football Running Back Kye Robichaux Focused on Fundamentals 

