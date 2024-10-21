Boston College Football Releases Depth Chart For Week 9 Game Against Louisville
The Boston College Eagles (4-3, 1-2 ACC) football team is looking to get back in the win column on Friday night against the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-2 ACC) at Alumni Stadium for homecoming.
On Monday, the program released the depth chart for the upcoming matchup.
Below is the official depth chart.
Offense
Left Tackle:
Jude Bowry
Kevin Cline
Ryan Mickow
Left Guard:
Logan Taylor or Dwayne Allick
Kevin Cline or Eryx Daugherty
Jack Funke
Center:
Drew Kendall
Dwayne Allick
Otto Hess
Michael Crounse
Right Guard:
Jack Conley or Dwayne Allick
Eryx Daugherty
Otto Hess
Right Tackle:
Ozzy Trapilo
Kevin Cline
Ryan Mickow
Quarterback:
Thomas Castellanos
Grayson James
Jacobe Robinson
Running Back:
Kye Robichaux or Treshaun Ward
Datrell Jones
Turbo Richard
Jordan McDonald
Tight End:
Jeremiah Franklin or Kamari Morales
Matt Ragan
Danny Edgehill
Wide Receiver:
Jaedn Skeete or Reed Harris
Montrell Wade
Jay Brunelle
Wide Receiver:
Lewis Bond
Jayden McGowan
Luke McLaughlin
Nate Johnson
Wide Receiver:
Jerand Bradley or Dino Tomlin
Defense
Defensive End:
Neto Okpala
Edwin Kolenge
Jayzen Flint
Defensive Tackle:
Cam Horsley
Owen Stoudmire
Kwan Williams
Defensive Tackle:
George Rooks
Sedarius McConnell
Gilbert Tongrongou or Ty Clemons
Defensive End:
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Quintayvious Hutchins
Josiah Griffin
Linebacker:
Kam Arnold
Owen McGowan
Joe Marinaro
Palaie Faoa
Linebacker:
Daveon Crouch
Sione Hala
Bryce Steele
Kemori Dixon
Nickelback:
Khari Johnson or Cameron Martinez
Jalon Williams
Charlie Comella
Cornerback:
Amari Jackson
Ryan Turner
Isaiah Farris
Cornerback:
Max Tucker
Bryquice Brown
Ashton McShane
Free Safety:
Carter Davis or Jalen Cheek
Bugg Jones
Cole Batson
Victor Nelson
Strong Safety:
KP Price
Kahlil Ali
Omar Thornton
Special Teams
Long Snapper:
Bryant Worrell
Cooper Crook or Jackson Gugni
Punter:
Sam Candotti
Ivan Zivenko
Sam Stone
Kicker:
Liam Connor or Luca Lombardo
Sam Stone
Punt Returner:
Jayden McGowan or Cameron Martinez
Turbo Richard or Treshaun Ward
Kick Returner:
Jayden McGowan or Cameron Martinez
Turbo Richard or Treshaun Ward
