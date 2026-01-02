Boston College Football Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College football running back Alex Broome has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Broome shared the announcement via social media on Friday evening.

“First and foremost, all the glory belongs to Jesus Christ,” said Broome via X. “Without Him, none of this would be possible. I’ve been extremely blessed with the opportunity to attend Boston College the last few years. With that being said, I have entered my name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.”

The redshirt junior spent four seasons (2022-25) in Chestnut Hill. During that time, he appeared in 28 games and tallied 112 rush attempts for 522 yards and three touchdowns as well as 33 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown.

The Nashville, Tenn., native missed the entire 2024 season due to injury and returned this past season. In 2025, he played on special teams and as a reserve running back. He had seven rush attempts for 10 yards and a touchdown in 11 games during Boston College’s 2-10 campaign.

As a prospect, Broome was a three-star from the class of 2022. He ranked No. 1,083 nationally, No. 82 in running backs, and No. 37 in the state of Tenn., according to 247Sports Composite.

Broome is the 26th current or former Boston College player to enter the transfer portal.

He joins linebacker Bryce Steele, quarterback Shaker Reisig, wide receiver Semaj Fleming, defensive back Omar Thornton, linebacker Tim Hays, defensive back Omarion Davis, defensive end Jayden Fry, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Ty Lockwood, wide receiver Reed Harris, running back Turbo Richard, defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge, tight end Stevie Amar Jr., wide receiver Cedric Lott Jr., defensive lineman Ty Clemons, offensive lineman Jack Funke, wide receiver/running back Datrell Jones, quarterback Dylan Lonergan, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch, linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr., defensive lineman Sterling Sanders, offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant, wide receiver Nate Johnson III, and former Eagles tight end Matt Ragan.

There will be one transfer portal window this year. It opened on Friday and closes on Jan. 16.

2025 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:

TE Ty Lockwood DB Ashton McShane LB Daveon “Bam Crouch DL Edwin Kolenge WR Reed Harris RB Turbo Richard TE Stevie Amar Jr. WR Cedric Lott Jr. DL Ty Clemons OL Jack Funke WR/RB Datrell Jones LB Jason Hewlett Jr. QB Dylan Lonergan DL Sterling Sanders OL Jadon Lafontant WR Nate Johnson III OL Eryx Daugherty DE Jayden Fry DB Omarion Davis TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24) LB Tim Hays DB Omar Thornton WR Semaj Fleming QB Shaker Reisig LB Bryce Steele RB Alex Broome

