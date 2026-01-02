Boston College Football Running Back Enters Transfer Portal
Boston College football running back Alex Broome has entered his name into the transfer portal.
Broome shared the announcement via social media on Friday evening.
“First and foremost, all the glory belongs to Jesus Christ,” said Broome via X. “Without Him, none of this would be possible. I’ve been extremely blessed with the opportunity to attend Boston College the last few years. With that being said, I have entered my name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.”
The redshirt junior spent four seasons (2022-25) in Chestnut Hill. During that time, he appeared in 28 games and tallied 112 rush attempts for 522 yards and three touchdowns as well as 33 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown.
The Nashville, Tenn., native missed the entire 2024 season due to injury and returned this past season. In 2025, he played on special teams and as a reserve running back. He had seven rush attempts for 10 yards and a touchdown in 11 games during Boston College’s 2-10 campaign.
As a prospect, Broome was a three-star from the class of 2022. He ranked No. 1,083 nationally, No. 82 in running backs, and No. 37 in the state of Tenn., according to 247Sports Composite.
Broome is the 26th current or former Boston College player to enter the transfer portal.
There will be one transfer portal window this year. It opened on Friday and closes on Jan. 16.
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1