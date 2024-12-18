Boston College Football Standout Earns Consensus First-Team All-American Honors
Boston College Eagles football defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has been named a consensus First-Team All-American for being added to The Sporting News 2024 College Football All-America First-Team.
To earn consensus status, the senior had to be named to the First-Team in three of the five major All-America teams.
In total, he was named to six All-America teams, four First-Teams and two Second-Teams.
The other teams he was named to are the AP All-America First-Team, the Sports Illustrated 2024 College Football All-Americans Second Team, the AFCA FBS Coaches All-America First Team, the CBS Sports / 247Sports All-America First-Team and the Walter Camp All-America Second Team.
During the regular season, Ezeiruaku tallied 80 total tackles (37 solo and 43 assisted), 20.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.
The Williamstown, N.J., native leads the team in assisted and total tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, quarterback hits, and forced fumbles as well as ranks second in solo tackles.
In the ACC, he leads the conference in sacks and tackles for loss and ranks second in the nation in sacks and tackles for loss, narrowly behind Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green in both categories.
Other awards that he has won this season include ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the New England Football Writers Season Gold Helmet Award, and the Bulger Lowe Award, as well as was a three-time ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week recipient.
Ezeiruaku is the 13th Eagle to earn the honor and the first since 2013. He joins Boston College legends E Luke Urban (1920), E Gene Goodreault (1940), RB Mike Holovak (1942), RB QB Doug Flutie (1984), DB Tony Thurman (1984), NT Mike Ruth (1985), TE Pete Mitchell (1994), RB Mike Cloud (1998), RB William Green (2001), DB Jamie Silva (2007), LB Luke Kuechly (2010 and 2011), and RB Andre Williams (2013) in earning the honor.
Boston College wraps up its season on Saturday, Dec. 28 as it takes on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. Ezeiruaku has yet to announce if he will play or opt out.
