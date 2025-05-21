Boston College Football Transfer Quarterback Signs With Southern Miss
Boston College football quarterback transfer Jacobe Robinson has a new home.
The former Eagle has signed with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, the program announced late Tuesday night via social media.
“Headed back South,” said Southern Miss football via X. “Jacobe Robinson. Quarterback. Boston College.”
Robinson spent two seasons in Chestnut Hill before entering his name into the transfer portal on April 15 during the spring window, one of multiple Eagles to do so.
During that time frame, he appeared in two games, both in 2024, and went 2-of-3 for 23 yards as well as had six rush attempts for 23 yards and one touchdown.
“Thank you to my teammates and coaches at Boston College for an amazing 2 years,” said Robinson via X in his announcement post. “I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility.”
The Henderson, Texas, native was primarily the backup quarterback last season for both Thomas Castellanos and Grayson James.
Robinson’s most notable play was a nine-yard touchdown run in Boston College’s 56-0 win over Duquesne on Sept. 7.
As a prospect, he was a three-star recruit from the class of 2023 that ranked No. 809 nationally, No. 40 in quarterbacks, and No. 128 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.
The outlet did not have him ranked as a transfer prospect.
He joins a Southern Miss program that went 1-11 overall and 0-8 in conference play (Sun Belt) in 2024. The Golden Eagles open their 2025 season on Aug. 30 hosting Mississippi State.