Boston College Football's Updated Availability Report vs Pitt

The ACC has shared the updated availability report for the Eagles and Panthers.

Kim Rankin

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive back Max Tucker (3) during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The ACC has updated Boston College’s and Pitt’s availability report less than 24 hours from the two’s matchup on Saturday afternoon. 

There were no changes for Boston College as it still has nine players listed as out in wide receivers Jaedn Skeete, Will Graves III, and Johnathan Montague Jr., linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, defensive backs Syair Torrence, Marcelous Townsend, and Amari Jackson, defensive lineman Quintayvious Hutchins, and tight end Danny Edgehille. 

The Eagles’ questionable players are still linebackers Daveon “Bam” Crouch, Bryce Steele, and Palaie Faoa, defensive backs Max Tucker and Isaiah Farris, defensive linemen Sterling Sanders and Kwan Williams, and defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire while the probables are running back Jordan McDonald, offensive linemen Jude Bowry and Michael Crounse, and wide receiver Dawson Pough. 

Bowry's availability was reported by ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel prior to the first report on Thursday night.

“Sources: Boston College starting left tackle Jude Bowry is expected to return on Saturday at Pitt after missing the game against Cal last week,” said Thamel via X. “Bowry has been practicing and is trending toward playing. Bowry is BC’s top offensive lineman and considered BC’s best NFL Draft prospect."

Pitt’s players that are listed as out remain the same in linebackers Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin, running backs Synkwan Smith, Jaylin Brown, and Derrick Davis Jr., tight end Adam Howanitz, defensive linemen Denim Cook and Jaeden Moore, and offensive lineman Keith Gouveia.

The Panthers questionable players had an extra addition in the update on Friday night. Running back Desmond Reid, defensive linemen Zach Crothers and Blaine Spires, defensive backs Javon McIntyre, Tamon Lynum, and Rashan Murray, and long snapper Nilay Upadhyayula stayed on the list and offensive lineman Jackson Brown was added. 

The ACC will update the Availability Reports on Saturday morning prior to kickoff. 

Boston College takes on Pitt on Saturday at noon ET on ACC Network at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Penn.

Boston College

BC Players Out:

WR #1 Jaedn Skeete

WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.

LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell

DB #10 Syair Torrence

DL #15 Quintayvious Hutchins

DB #19 Marcelous Townsend

DB #24 Amari Jackson

WR #38 Will Graves III

TE #86 Danny Edgehille

BC Players Questionable:

LB #1 Daveon Crouch

DB #3 Max Tucker

LB #5 Bryce Steele

DB #16 Isaiah Farris

LB #44 Palaie Faoa

DL #51 Sterling Sanders

DL #55 Kwan Williams

DT #93 Owen Stoudmire

BC Players Probable:

RB #5 Jordan McDonald

OL #71 Jude Bowry

OL #77 Michael Crounse

WR #88 Dawson Pough

Pitt

Pitt Players Out:

LB #19 Jayden Bonsu

RB #20 Synkwan Smith

RB #27 Jaylin Brown

LB #32 Jeremiah Marcelin

RB #34 Derrick Davis Jr.

TE #44 Adam Howanitz

DL #50 Denim Cook

DL #56 Jaeden Moore

OL #66 Keith Gouveia

Pitt Players Questionable:

RB #0 Desmond Reid

DL #5 Zach Crothers

DB #7 Javon McIntyre

DB #8 Tamon Lynum

DL #10 Blaine Spires

DB #18 Rashan Murray

LS #47 Nilay Upadhyayula

OL #77 Jackson Brown

