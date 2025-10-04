Boston College Football's Updated Availability Report vs Pitt
The ACC has updated Boston College’s and Pitt’s availability report less than 24 hours from the two’s matchup on Saturday afternoon.
There were no changes for Boston College as it still has nine players listed as out in wide receivers Jaedn Skeete, Will Graves III, and Johnathan Montague Jr., linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, defensive backs Syair Torrence, Marcelous Townsend, and Amari Jackson, defensive lineman Quintayvious Hutchins, and tight end Danny Edgehille.
The Eagles’ questionable players are still linebackers Daveon “Bam” Crouch, Bryce Steele, and Palaie Faoa, defensive backs Max Tucker and Isaiah Farris, defensive linemen Sterling Sanders and Kwan Williams, and defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire while the probables are running back Jordan McDonald, offensive linemen Jude Bowry and Michael Crounse, and wide receiver Dawson Pough.
Bowry's availability was reported by ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel prior to the first report on Thursday night.
“Sources: Boston College starting left tackle Jude Bowry is expected to return on Saturday at Pitt after missing the game against Cal last week,” said Thamel via X. “Bowry has been practicing and is trending toward playing. Bowry is BC’s top offensive lineman and considered BC’s best NFL Draft prospect."
Pitt’s players that are listed as out remain the same in linebackers Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin, running backs Synkwan Smith, Jaylin Brown, and Derrick Davis Jr., tight end Adam Howanitz, defensive linemen Denim Cook and Jaeden Moore, and offensive lineman Keith Gouveia.
The Panthers questionable players had an extra addition in the update on Friday night. Running back Desmond Reid, defensive linemen Zach Crothers and Blaine Spires, defensive backs Javon McIntyre, Tamon Lynum, and Rashan Murray, and long snapper Nilay Upadhyayula stayed on the list and offensive lineman Jackson Brown was added.
The ACC will update the Availability Reports on Saturday morning prior to kickoff.
Boston College takes on Pitt on Saturday at noon ET on ACC Network at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Penn.
Boston College
BC Players Out:
WR #1 Jaedn Skeete
WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.
LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell
DB #10 Syair Torrence
DL #15 Quintayvious Hutchins
DB #19 Marcelous Townsend
DB #24 Amari Jackson
WR #38 Will Graves III
TE #86 Danny Edgehille
BC Players Questionable:
LB #1 Daveon Crouch
DB #3 Max Tucker
LB #5 Bryce Steele
DB #16 Isaiah Farris
LB #44 Palaie Faoa
DL #51 Sterling Sanders
DL #55 Kwan Williams
DT #93 Owen Stoudmire
BC Players Probable:
RB #5 Jordan McDonald
OL #71 Jude Bowry
OL #77 Michael Crounse
WR #88 Dawson Pough
Pitt
Pitt Players Out:
LB #19 Jayden Bonsu
RB #20 Synkwan Smith
RB #27 Jaylin Brown
LB #32 Jeremiah Marcelin
RB #34 Derrick Davis Jr.
TE #44 Adam Howanitz
DL #50 Denim Cook
DL #56 Jaeden Moore
OL #66 Keith Gouveia
Pitt Players Questionable:
RB #0 Desmond Reid
DL #5 Zach Crothers
DB #7 Javon McIntyre
DB #8 Tamon Lynum
DL #10 Blaine Spires
DB #18 Rashan Murray
LS #47 Nilay Upadhyayula
OL #77 Jackson Brown