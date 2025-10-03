Boston College Football's Initial Availability Report vs Pitt
The ACC has released Boston College’s Initial Availability Report for its Week 6 game at Pitt this weekend.
In total, nine players are listed as out in wide receivers Jaedn Skeete, Will Graves III, and Johnathan Montague Jr., linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, defensive backs Syair Torrence, Marcelous Townsend, and Amari Jackson, defensive lineman Quintayvious Hutchins, and tight end Danny Edgehille.
The Eagles that are listed as questionable include linebackers Daveon “Bam” Crouch, Bryce Steele, and Palaie Faoa, defensive backs Max Tucker and Isaiah Farris, defensive linemen Sterling Sanders and Kwan Williams, and defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire.
Boston College also has four probable players in running back Jordan McDonald, offensive linemen Jude Bowry and Michael Crounse, and wide receiver Dawson Pough.
Torrence and Jackson will both miss their third consecutive game while Skeete will miss his second straight.
Crouch and Faoa missed Boston College’s game against Cal last weekend. Both were listed as questionable leading up to the matchup and were game-time decisions on Saturday, but ended up not playing.
Bowry will be returning after being out vs. Cal. The news was broken hours before the report was released by ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel.
“Sources: Boston College starting left tackle Jude Bowry is expected to return on Saturday at Pitt after missing the game against Cal last week,” said Thamel via X. “Bowry has been practicing and is trending toward playing. Bowry is BC’s top offensive lineman and considered BC’s best NFL Draft prospect."
Bowry exited Boston College’s Week 3 30-20 loss at Stanford on Sept. 13 with an injury.
As for Pitt, the Panthers have nine players listed as out and seven players questionable.
The Panthers that are out are linebackers Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin, running backs Synkwan Smith, Jaylin Brown, and Derrick Davis Jr., tight end Adam Howanitz, defensive linemen Denim Cook and Jaeden Moore, and offensive lineman Keith Gouveia.
Pitt’s questionable players include running back Desmond Reid, defensive linemen Zach Crothers and Blaine Spires, defensive backs Javon McIntyre, Tamon Lynum, and Rashan Murray, and long snapper Nilay Upadhyayula.
The ACC will update the Availability Report on Friday and Saturday prior to kickoff.
Boston College takes on Pitt on Saturday at noon ET on ACC Network at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Penn.