LSU Star Linebacker Whit Weeks Announces Decision on Future
LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks will return to the program in 2026, he announced on social media.
"College is too much fun to leave, and there is no better place in the country to be right now than Baton Rouge, Louisiana. All I want to do is ball in the purple and gold. See you in September," Weeks wrote.
Convincing Weeks to return to LSU was a priority for new head coach Lane Kiffin, who will now have a team captain and All-SEC linebacker back in the fold.
It was an injury plagued 2025 season for Weeks, who appeared in just eight games. He made 31 combined tackles and one sack. It came just one year removed from a First-Team All-SEC campaign, when Weeks broke out as a sophomore and made 125 combined tackles, including 10 for loss, to go along with 3.5 sacks and an interception. He also forced two fumbles.
When healthy, Weeks is one of the best linebackers in the country. He will be one of the program's best returning players next season.