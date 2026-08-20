Boston College Football WRs Coach Joe Dailey Identified Missing Pieces, Diversified Position Group

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football wide receivers coach Joe Dailey’s role with the program last season did not include the kind of direct involvement with the players he is responsible for now, or back when he was the Eagles’ wide receivers coach from 2020-21.

He didn’t show up to practice daily and instruct the fundamentals of the position, nor did he strut up and down the sidelines on gamedays.

Instead, he spent his time analyzing the offense as a whole, which helped him identify missing pieces.

That time spent from a bird’s eye view helped the staff recruit exactly what it needed to fill those gaps, and he believes they did just that this offseason.

“Yeah, just being able to survey and add any value where I could last year, but really take on the responsibility of just seeing what kind of talent we had in that room or on offense,” Dailey said after practice on Thursday. “I kind of had somewhat of an understanding of what may have been missing, maybe for that one position group, and being able to go out and identify players that could add value and bring those intangibles and characteristics that were missing from that group.”

While BC’s returning production in the pass-catching department is thin — Dawson Pough and Jaedn Skeete are the top returners after totaling a combined 337 yards and four touchdowns on 26 receptions in 2025 — Dailey is confident in how the room has shaped out for this upcoming season.

He also better understands the expectations of the position, including its overall value to the offense.

“Having that previous experience watching everybody just gave me a better understanding of what the expectation is of that room,” Dailey said. “Understanding that the wideouts play a big-time role, not just in the passing game, right? In the run game as well, being able to block people, being in the right leverage, being physical, and then contributing on special teams, right?”

“We preach ‘teach, reward, and discipline.’ Guys that are doing it right, or not doing it right, but wanting to be a part of that, so just that experience prior just gave me an understanding of what was missing, what needed to continue, what I needed to add.”

In terms of what kinds of traits the staff added to the wideout corps, speed is the first one that comes to mind for Dailey.

“We’re a faster team now, at least in the position group,” Dailey said.

Diversifying the room was essential, as Lewis Bond was responsible for nearly a third of BC’s total receiving yards last year, so the staff added length as well, primarily from Colgate transfer Reed Swanson (6’5”).

“[Swanson] has unlimited potential, and he’s done a phenomenal job of transitioning from FCS football to Power-Four football in the sense that you understand there’s going to be more physicality, the speed of the game is going to pick up, and we run a pro-style system, so there’s much more than you have to be accountable for,” Dailey said. “He’s done a phenomenal job of picking up those details, along with the fundamentals and techniques of playing the position.”

Javarius Green from North Carolina and Jackson Wade from Florida have done a tremendous job of fitting into the system as a whole, according to Dailey, which involves applying his coaching in a multitude of settings, whether that be in the classroom, a walkthrough, on the practice field, or in Alumni Stadium.

Landon Wright from Washington State, meanwhile, is seen by Dailey as an elusive player that can play a number of roles as both a pass catcher and ball carrier, so all four players bring something new to the table that Dailey saw was lacking last fall.

Above all, Dailey doesn’t expect the room to have one guy doing it all, and he wants to see contributions from the entire depth chart.

“Everything about college football is about creating adversity, and we have diversity of adversity now,” Dailey said. “Now we have so many different guys that we can plug and play, put in different positions, that it’s going to be really hard to just pinpoint one guy, focus on one guy, because we’re playing so many and we’re moving them around.”

“You’re not going to be able to just say, ‘Hey, anytime he’s here, expect this.’ Being able to pick the pieces up and move them around creates a lot of adversity, which challenges the defense to figure out what they are doing.”

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