Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien Names Starting QB for Louisville

Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien officially announced Boston College's starting QB for its game against Louisville on Saturday night.

Kim Rankin

Oct 18, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Grayson James (3) runs with the ball during the second half against the UConn Huskies at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Boston College football has officially named its starting quarterback for its Week 9 name at No. 19 Louisville on Saturday night. 

After practice on Tuesday, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien confirmed that Grayson James will get the start, his second of the year. 

“Yes,” said O’Brien. 

In Boston College’ 38-23 loss to the UConn Huskies over the weekend, the redshirt senior went 16-of-28 for 204 yards and two touchdowns as well as recorded 17 rush attempts for 26 yards. 

O’Brien also shared what he saw in James’ performance on Saturday afternoon. 

“He did a lot of good things,” said O’Brien. “He competed. He ran the ball well. I thought he did some decent things in the passing game. Missed some things. I’m sure he wishes he could have those plays back, but I thought he did a lot of good things in the game. He’s a competitive guy.” 

The Lake Highlands, Texas, native has been with the Eagles program for two seasons after transferring from FIU. In 2024, he appeared in six games which included five starts and went 106-for-166 for 1,202 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions as well as 37 rush attempts for 79 yards and three touchdowns.

Last year, he was named the starting quarterback in November over former quarterback Thomas Castellanos which caused Castellanos to leave the program and enter the transfer portal. He eventually went to Florida State. 

James led the Eagles to their first seven-win regular season since 2018 and helped them become bowl eligible for the eighth time in the last nine years. 

During training camp this summer, James lost the starting job to Alabama transfer Dylan Lonergan, who started Boston College’s first six games and went 132-of-197 for 1,394 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions. 

Prior to his start against the Huskies, James saw time in two games this year off the bench against Fordham and at Pitt. 

In Boston College’s season-opening 66-10 win versus Fordham on Aug. 30, James went 5-of-5 for 190 yards and a touchdown while in the team’s 48-7 loss at Pitt on Oct. 4, he went 2-of-9 for 30 yards and one interception. 

Currently, Boston College is sitting at 1-6 on the year and 0-4 in ACC play. The Eagles will be seeking their second win of the season on Saturday night as it travels to Louisville, Ky., to face the Louisville Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Published
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

