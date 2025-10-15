Boston College OL Named Semifinalist for 2025 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award
Boston College football offensive lineman Jude Bowry has been named a semifinalist for the 2025 Jason Witten Man of the Year award.
The list of 20 players was released on Tuesday by the SCORE Foundation.
“Team captain and leader of Boston College’s offensive line, Bowry’s veteran leadership on and off the field gets the most out of his teammates on a daily basis as someone student-athletes gravitate towards in the locker room,” wrote the SCORE Foundation in the official press release. “He tragically and unexpectedly lost his older brother in 2024, but overcame the loss to start all 12 games and only surrender two sacks that season. Having stuck with BC through coaching changes and plenty of ups and downs on the field, Bowry has established himself as an inspiration of loyalty and commitment and one of the team's top voices of faith.”
In 2025, Bowry has started on an offensive line that has helped pave the way for 1,703 passing yards which ranks the fifth-highest in the ACC and 2,213 total yards which ranks the 12th highest in the conference.
Bowry was originally announced as a member of the 67-player Watch List in September.
“I’m very honored to announce the semifinalists for the Collegiate Man of the Year,” said Witten in the official press release. “These twenty young men are prime examples of what makes college football so great. They have separated themselves not just by their play on the field, but how they have been leaders in the locker room, in their communities and in their own families. They are great representatives for their schools and the game of football, and I commend all nominees for getting to this point.”
The other players joining Bowry include Georgia’s CJ Allen, Wake Forest’s Nick Andersen, Arkansas’ Cam Ball, Oklahoma’s Deion Burks, Tennessee’s Arion Carter, Cincinnati’s Dontay Corleone, Kansas’ Jalon Daniels, Penn State’s Nick Dawkins, Indiana’s Aiden Fisher, Michigan’s Ernest Hausmann, New Mexico State’s Tyler Martinez, Purdue’s Devin Mockobee, Old Dominion’s Koa Naotala, Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson, Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez, Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers,Texas’ Michael Taaffe, Notre Dame’s Aamil Wagner, and BYU’s Tanner Wall.
Three finalists will be named on Dec. 16 and the winner will be announced at a ceremony on April 16, 2026, at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The recipient will receive a $10,000 contribution in his name to the school’s athletic scholarship fund.