Previewing Boston College's Pro Day

On Friday, nearly 40 NFL scouts and personnel will converge on Chestnut Hill for Boston College's Pro Day. This will be a unique event, as the NFL Combine has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Players who would have been invited to the combine will perform those workouts today.

Another unique aspect of this event is that Boston College will have players from 2020 and 2019 at the event. Last year, BC did not have a Pro Day because of the pandemic, and this event will give those players a chance to perform for NFL personnel. The following players will participate today:

TE Hunter Long

LB Isaiah McDuffie

LB Max Richardson

DE Max Roberts

DB Nolan Borgersen

DB Mehdi El Attrach

TE Chris Garrison

WR/RB Ben Glines

WR Cliff Kurker

OL John Phillips

WR Elijah Robinson

OL Dwayne Scott

The biggest name on the list most likely will be Hunter Long, who finished 2020 as one of the nation's leading receiving tight ends. Many mock drafts have him going in the first four rounds of the draft. Isaiah McDuffie has been a hot name recently as well, as a possible late round pick. Reports surfaced earlier this week that over a half dozen teams had been in contact with him.

Some of the returning members of the 2019 group could open some eyes. WR/RB Ben Glines was a multi-faceted player who performed well as a wide receiver, running back and kick returner. With a good workout he may open some eyes from the NFL scouts. John Phillips was a consistently strong offensive lineman as well, one that might have been drafted last year if there was actually a Pro Day/Combine.

Stay tuned, we will have full reactions and recaps from today's events on BC Bulletin and Locked on Boston College. This will include comments and video from some of the participants.

