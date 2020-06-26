Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Quarterback Matt Valecce

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we cover quarterback Matt Valecce.

Now a sophomore, Matt Valecce is in his third year as a quarterback at the collegiate level. From Mamaroneck, New York, he has played the role as backup over the past two seasons. He played in six games last season, going 3-7 from the air. The Clemson game, which turned into a massive rout, was the only game he actually got to really run the offense, completing 3-4 passes for 27 yards. But that was against the Tigers second and third stringers.

Just like Dennis Grosel, his role in 2020 remains a mystery. Phil Jurkovec's waiver will dictate whether Valecce will have a chance to start, or if he will be competing for a backup role. Currently, the NCAA has not made a final decision on the waiver so the program is stuck waiting.

If Jurkovec can't play, and his waiver is declined, Valecce most likely will get a shot to compete for the starting job. While there isn't much on tape right now, it will be up to new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. and head coach Jeff Hafley to evaluate what he could bring to the team, and if he is the best choice at quarterback.

Valecce is a pro style quarterback with good size at 6-5. He's not particularly mobile, but has probably the biggest arm on the team.

Stellar

Valecce wins the starting role and takes a huge step forward in his development. He is able to get the passing game going for Cignetti, and Boston College runs a smooth balanced offense.

Standard

He wins the starting role as Jurkovec isn't able to go, but is just a game manager. Boston College still finishes near the bottom in the country in passing yards, and rely heavily on David Bailey and the other running backs to keep the offense moving. The other outcome could be that he becomes the backup to Phil Jurkovec, which would be acceptable as well.

Subpar

Valecce earns the starting role, but struggles and is replaced by another quarterback on the depth chart.