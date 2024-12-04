Three-Star Quarterback Shaker Reisig Signs With Boston College Football
Three-star class of 2025 quarterback Shaker Reisig has officially signed with the Boston College Eagles football program.
The senior made his commitment official during Early Signing Day on Wednesday.
Reising was the 16th commitment for the Eagles class of 2025 and announced his decision on June 18, one day after his decommitment from Utah.
During his junior campaign in 2023, he went 181-of-231 for 2,366 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions as well as 87 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
In 2024, he broke school records throughout the season, including most touchdown passes and total yards in a game on Oct. 25 as well as won Player of the Game on multiple occasions.
Currently, the Tulsa, Okla., native ranks No. 1,010 nationally, No. 59 in quarterbacks, and No. 18 in the state of Okla., according to 247Sports Composite.
“Accurate passer who protects the ball while also making his fair share of ‘wow’ plays,” said 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks on Reisig. “Verified at 6 feet with even length, so physical upside is relatively limited compared to larger-framed QBs, but does not lack downfield arm strength or short-to-intermediate velocity. Camp context reveals impressive speed- and touch-varying abilities that translate in pads. Quick on his feet and plays with encouraging rush avoidance. Able to extend plays and make throws on the move. Sees the field well and keeps eyes downfield when breaking the pocket. Functionally athletic enough to scramble for yardage. Strong production with exceptionally high completion percentage through sophomore and junior seasons.”
Reisig is a part of a recruiting class that ranks No. 53 overall and No. 12 in the ACC with 194.06 points.
