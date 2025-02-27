Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku, Cam Horsley Showcase Skills at 2025 NFL Combine
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is currently taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., through the weekend.
The event is a way for players who have entered the draft to show off their skill sets and talents to NFL head coaches and GMs ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft which will be held from April 24-26.
In total, 329 former collegiate stars were invited to participate in the Combine, including four Boston College players, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, defensive tackle Cam Horsley, and offensive linemen Drew Kendall and Ozzy Trapilo.
According to the NFL website, Ezeiruaku has the highest grade among the Eagles prospects with a 6.40 (82 NextGen Stats grade), followed by Trapilo with a 6.33 (73 NextGen), Horsley with a 5.96 (63 NextGen), and Kendall with a 5.89 (72 NextGen).
On Thursday, Ezeiruaku and Horsley showcased their skills in the event, participating in multiple categories.
The pair did not compete in the 40-yard dash, however did participate in the vertical jump and broad jump thus far.
Ezeiruaku recorded a 35.50” in the vertical and a 9’11” in the broad while Horsley tallied a 31.50” in the vertical and 9’0” in the broad.
Cam Horsley
Donovan Ezeiruaku
Below is the full list of the schedule for the rest of the Combine.
2025 NFL Scouting Combine Schedule:
Thursday, Feb. 27: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers- 3 p.m. ET
Friday, Feb. 28: Defensive Backs and Tight Ends- 3 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 1: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Running Backs- 1 p.m. ET
Sunday, March 2: Offensive Linemen- 1 p.m. ET