20 on '20: Low Expectations for Boston College

A.J. Black

College football has opened up around the country, and as we await the Eagles to re-open practice it is time to look at some topics surrounding the team.

Do we highlight questions that need to be answered by the new staff? Perhaps we look at the biggest concerns with a team returning many starters and contributors but has specific questions needing to be answered at key positions?

In that light, BC Bulletin presents its "20 on '20" series where we dissect (you guessed it) 20 topics pertaining to the football program.

In the college football calendar, the summer marks the start of practices, and for various media outlets they make their annual predictions. And as usual, these publications are very tough on Boston College. This preseason, two sites, Athlon and 247sports have predicted the Eagles to finish last in the ACC Atlantic. Athlon cites a new system and questions at quarterback, while 247 really doesn't spell out why they think the Eagles will fall back. 

It would be naive to think that there isn't some concerns about the 2020 Eagles team. A new coach who was robbed of most of his spring practices has to raise some red flags. On top of that Athlon is right, if Phil Jurkovec can't go, the quarterback position is a huge question mark, and that is one key position that can determine the outcome of a season for a team. Finally, they are correct the defense was a liability last year.

But Boston College has a lot going for that should keep them out of the basement and at least be bowl eligible. 

* On the offensive side of the ball they are only missing two key starters. John Phillips and AJ Dillon both graduated. While Jake Burt and Korab Idrizi were both good complimentary players, they can be replaced. Phillips had a strong year as well, but bringing back four offensive lineman, all of which are projected to be on some version of an All ACC team is a big deal. Being set up front is a huge factor, and one that I don't think many publications put enough weight behind. 

* Even with the loss of Dillon, the Eagles have a proven replacement ready to go. If Jurkovec can't go, BC could be a power running team (not to the extent Steve Addazio used it, but enough to win games). Hand David Bailey the ball and let that front line do their thing, there are enough bad defenses on BC's schedule that this would be enough to win a handful of those games. On top of all that there are some weapons for the passing game. Hunter Long could arguably be the best tight end in the ACC, Kobay White will be even better if targeted more, and Zay Flowers may develop into one of the most dynamic speedsters in BC history. 

* Arguably the biggest concern is the defense, which played poorly last year. But it is worth remembering that Hafley took a middling Ohio State defense and made them the best in the country. And while he may not be Chase Young, Max Richardson is good enough to take over games and make huge plays. There are play makers at the linebacker and secondary positions, Hafley is just going to have to make some magic with that defensive line. It may be unreasonable to think that they are going to be a great defense, but if the coaching staff can turn them back into a respectable unit, BC will be in, and win more games. 

* Almost every other team in the Atlantic (minus Louisville/Clemson) has question marks as well. Syracuse was a mess on defense last year as they finished around BC is almost every conceivable metric, and they kept their defensive coordinator that they hired after the BC game. NC State allowed over 30 points a game, and like BC currently does not have a proven quarterback. Wake lost their quarterback to UGA, and FSU has a new coach. 

What do you think, will BC finish better than what these publications say? Leave your comments below. 

