2021 Jay McGillis Spring Game: Final Thoughts And Preview

BC plays their annual spring game on Saturday, here is all the information you need for the exhibition game.

On Saturday, Boston College football will take the field at Alumni Stadium with people in the stands for the first time in over a yea. This time they are not just playing for cardboard cutouts. It will be an odd experience for the team, one that Jeff Hafley said he has been looking forward to since he took the job in 2019. This game isn't about scores, it's about the players, and Hafley has said all he wants is reward them and let them have fun.

The Jay McGillis spring game also will be the first time in ages that has a typical scoring system. Typically in the past, Boston College has used a convoluted scoring system that was not very fan friendly. Hafley has said Saturday they will use scoring just a football game, six points for a touchdown, three for a field goal, one for an extra point.

Let's dive in to the game.

When: 11 a.m

Where: Alumni Stadium Stadium

How to Watch: ACC Network

Three Key Factors To Watch

1. Youth and New Faces: This game will be the first time Boston College fans get to see the likes of CJ Burton, Drew Kendall, Isaiah Graham Mobley, Jaiden Lars Woodbey and others live. While the game is meaningless, getting a glimpse of what these players could bring should be worth tuning in to the game.

2. Phil Jurkovec & Zay Flowers: We have downplayed both of BC's stars all week, but let's be realistic. Even Jeff Hafley admitted on the Packer and Dunham show that it would be fun to watch Jurkovec throw for 900 yards in the spring game. The opportunity to see these two special talents is limited, so enjoy seeing them in today's exhibition.

3. Tight End & Linebacker Spots: While a meaningless exhibition game will not really give you any real data for next year, you can see signs of things to come. Boston College has three major contributors to replace in linebackers Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie and tight end Hunter Long. Watching the potential replacements could give us an idea of where Hafley goes in the fall in these two key positions.

Brewery of the Day:

Via Penny Pincher on Twitter

Penny Pinchers Brewing (Millbury, MA): I have to give a shout out to a brand new brewery near my house, in a small town called Millbury. Penny Pinchers opened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been whipping up some really tasty beers including their Couch Diver IPA, and their special Yard Sale small batch beers which seems to always have something new and exciting. They are open for limited seating, and have a variety of food trucks out front for food. If you are ever in the Worcester area, you need to check out this hidden gem.

Song of the Game: X Gonna Give It To Ya

DMX- X Gon' Give It To Ya.

The hip hop community lost many big names since BC last played football including Shock G of Digital Underground, Black Rob, and DMX. I grew up listening to DMX, and his music was some of my favorite to run, because some of his biggest hits were perfect to get you moving. This song is just musical energy and will get you going and ready for the game, even if you can't attend in person.

Prediction: Fun. While the fanbase will have to watch from home, hopefully you will see a team that is excited to play for their parents and families, many for the first time. You'll see a relaxed staff enjoying the moment, and a team getting ready for bigger things come this fall.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com/Anthony Garro