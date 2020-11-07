SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Game Day Thread: Boston College vs. Syracuse (2:00pm, RSN)

A.J. Black

It is gameday as Boston College and Syracuse face off for the 53rd time in the rivalry, like last year this game is in the Carrier Dome. Syracuse (1-6) has been hampered by injuries and opt outs, and will most noticeably be without their starting quarterback Tommy DeVito, and two NFL caliber defensive backs Andre Cisco and Trill Williams. Boston College (4-3) could be looking at a trap game as the Orange game is sandwiched between matchups between Clemson and Notre Dame. 

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

At the bottom in the comments section is where you can interact and engage with me and other Boston College fans that are watching the game. To sign up to comment, just click the follow button above, come up with a fun & creative user name and join the conversation. If you have been lurking and haven't become a commenter, I encourage you to do so! I really enjoy interacting with you all during the game, and appreciate your insight.

Before the game starts, here are the top articles we put out at BC Bulletin on the Syracuse game.

How to Watch the Game (remember if you have YoutubeTV you need to find another option)

Behind Enemy Lines, Talking Syracuse Football with Mike McAllister

Syracuse Defensive Back Trill Williams Declares For NFL Draft

Five Questions Boston College Has To Answer to Defeat Syracuse

First Look: Syracuse Orange

Five Takeaways from Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Weekly Kickoff: Syracuse

Podcast: There are five new episodes this week on our newly released Locked on Boston College podcast. We have two complete episodes dedicated to Syracuse - Boston College, but check out all our offerings below. And make sure to subscribe to Locked on Boston College on your favorite podcast directory, or bookmark this page to listen online.

Inactives:

Scoring Plays:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Gasson305
Gasson305

Boston College Football Hype Video: B-eat C-use

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Syracuse: How to Watch, Listen & Stream

How to listen, watch and follow tomorrow's game between Boston College vs. Syracuse

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Game Thread: Boston College vs. #1 Clemson (12:00PM, ABC)

Our in game analysis and discussion as Boston College takes on Clemson

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Boston College vs. Syracuse: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Boston College takes on Syracuse, here is our prediction

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

BC vs. Syracuse: Three Key Matchups

A look at some of the key matchups between Boston College and Syracuse

A.J. Black

by

Gasson305

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Guard Wynston Tabbs

A preview of BC's star guard, Wynston Tabbs who returns after a knee injury held him out for a year and a half.

A.J. Black

by

2001Eagle

ACC Betting Lines and Predictions: Week 10

A look at some of the betting lines from across the ACC and our picks

A.J. Black

by

Grumpy06

Current State of the BC Football Recruiting Class of 2021

A look at the Boston College football recruiting class and where it currently stands

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Behind Enemy Lines: Talking Syracuse with Mike McAllister

A detailed look at the Syracuse Orange who face off with Boston College on Saturday

A.J. Black

by

Mk_Ultra

Syracuse Defensive Back Trill Williams Declares For NFL Draft

Another big loss for Syracuse, as Trill Williams will be heading to the NFL

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

Bowl Projections: Post Week 9

A look at some of the bowls Boston College have been projected to head to this bowl season.

A.J. Black

by

Edmonds Forever