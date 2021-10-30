Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Boston College vs. Syracuse: Live Updates

    Live updates from today's football game between the Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange from the Carrier Dome
    Boston College (4-3) and Syracuse (4-4) face off in a battle of former Big East foes. The big question heading into this game is the Eagles quarterback position, which has still yet to be announced. BC's offense will have to improve after only scoring an average of 11 points per game in ACC play. The defense will need to also play better after struggled against Malik Cunningham and Louisville last weekend, allowing 300+ yards on the ground

    Syracuse on the other hand is playing well, with running back Sean Tucker and quarterback Garrett Shrader have combined for 22 rushing touchdowns this season. The pass defense is also playing at a high level, ranking second in the conference.

    During the game, make sure to head over to Maroon and Gold Forum to talk about the action on the field, and hear thoughts from our editor AJ Black. If you haven't signed up yet for the Maroon and Gold Forum, it is a free message board, with over 240 BC fans in the community. Our staff writer Mitch Wolfe will be reporting live from the game.

    Articles:
    Final Thoughts and Predictions
    How to Watch: BC and Syracuse
    Know Thy Enemy: Talking Syracuse With Mike McAllister
    Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference
    Hafley Won't Name Starter Until Saturday

    Football

