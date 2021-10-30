Boston College vs. Syracuse: Live Updates

Boston College (4-3) and Syracuse (4-4) face off in a battle of former Big East foes. The big question heading into this game is the Eagles quarterback position, which has still yet to be announced. BC's offense will have to improve after only scoring an average of 11 points per game in ACC play. The defense will need to also play better after struggled against Malik Cunningham and Louisville last weekend, allowing 300+ yards on the ground

Syracuse on the other hand is playing well, with running back Sean Tucker and quarterback Garrett Shrader have combined for 22 rushing touchdowns this season. The pass defense is also playing at a high level, ranking second in the conference.

