Game Day Thread: Boston College vs. Texas State (6PM, RSN)

A.J. Black

The Boston College Eagles (1-0) return home to Alumni Stadium to face off with the Texas State Bobcats (1-2) on Saturday night. The Eagles, fresh off a 26-6 victory will need to play a complete game again, as the Bobcats have shown they can put up points in a hurry. 

This is where you will get all the latest updates and analysis of the game. Throughout the game I will update this article to include any notes, injury updates and analysis of the game as it happens. I will also be in the comment section to talk about the game.

At the bottom in the comments section is where you can interact and engage with me and other Boston College fans that are watching the game. To sign up to comment, just click the follow button above, come up with a fun & creative user name and join the conversation.

Before the game starts, here are the top analysis articles and info articles we put out at BC Bulletin. 

Boston College vs. Texas State Content

Boston College vs. Texas State: Weekly Kickoff
Boston College vs. Texas State: Final Thoughts & Predictions
Boston College Heavily Favored Against Texas State
Kobay White out for the Season
Examining the Boston College Depth Chart After The Loss of Kobay White
Hafley Expects To Open Playbook as Season Progresses
Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Boston College Depth Chart

Podcast: Want to prep yourself for today's game? Listen to our latest episode of the BC Bulletin Podcast. Hosted by AJ Black and Eric Hoffses, they give an experts take on this weekend's game and talk about what to expect. 

Your Predictions

If you haven't done so already, join our prediction challenge. This year we are giving away free memberships to our Maroon & Gold+ room. All you have to do is follow along with the directions found here. 

Inactives

Texas State QB Tyler Vitt reportedly out for the game due to COVID19 protocol

Important Plays

Photo and video courtesy of BCEagles.com

Football

