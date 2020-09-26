Game Day Thread: Boston College vs. Texas State (6PM, RSN)
A.J. Black
The Boston College Eagles (1-0) return home to Alumni Stadium to face off with the Texas State Bobcats (1-2) on Saturday night. The Eagles, fresh off a 26-6 victory will need to play a complete game again, as the Bobcats have shown they can put up points in a hurry.
Before the game starts, here are the top analysis articles and info articles we put out at BC Bulletin.
Boston College vs. Texas State Content
Boston College vs. Texas State: Weekly Kickoff
Boston College vs. Texas State: Final Thoughts & Predictions
Boston College Heavily Favored Against Texas State
Kobay White out for the Season
Examining the Boston College Depth Chart After The Loss of Kobay White
Hafley Expects To Open Playbook as Season Progresses
Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference
Boston College Depth Chart
Your Predictions
Inactives
Texas State QB Tyler Vitt reportedly out for the game due to COVID19 protocol
Important Plays
Photo and video courtesy of BCEagles.com