Boston College Tight End Jeremiah Franklin Speaks on Relationship With Kamari Morales
The Boston College tight end room is not the deepest on the team.
Currently, the position group only has six players listed on the roster in Kamari Morales, Jeremiah Franklin, Danny Edgehill, Matt Ragan, Brady Clough, and Ryan Boultwood and only four listed on the team's depth chart.
Although not the deepest, the spot which has been led by Morales and Franklin has played a crucial part in Boston College’s offensive success this season.
So far this season, both players have seen time in all nine games for the Eagles. Morales has caught 18 receptions for 226 yards and four touchdowns, while Franklin has caught 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns.
At the moment, Morales is tied for the second-most receptions, third-most yards, and tied for the most receiving touchdowns among the team.
Franklin is not far off as he has the fourth-most receptions, sixth-most yards, and is tied for the second-most touchdowns.
Franklin spoke on his relationship with Morales on Tuesday and how the pair have helped each other grow as players and in their games.
“I think it started in spring ball,” said Franklin. “We both came in, he had more experience than me and he helped me learn some ways. I helped him establish being a BC player and we’ve gotten so close to each other, we’re like brothers. I love blocking with him. Anytime we’re next to each other, I know it’s going to be a good play. I have no fear whenever Kamari's to my side and I know he can say the same.”
The Eagles take on the Mustangs on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
