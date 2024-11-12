Boston College Flips 2025 Edge Rusher
The Boston College Eagles seemingly can't be stopped on the recruiting trail.
Bill O'Brien and his staff added yet another commitment this week, bringing the class total to now 28.
3-Star edge rusher Jayden Fry from Rolesville, North Carolina announced his commitment to the Eagles with a post on social media.
"Thank you to all the coaches who have recruited and supported me on this journey," Fry said in his post, "After a great visit and careful consideration, I am thrilled to announce my commitment to Boston College and that my recruitment is officially closed."
Fry had been committed to South Florida since June of this year, but he picked up an offer from the Eagles months later in October. He told AJ Black of 247Sports, "My family and I liked [Boston College] because we feel that I'd be getting the best of both worlds."
Fellow Eagles commit Sterling Sanders took to social media as well to show some love to his now future teammate after the announcement.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 230 lbs., Fry has excellent size for an edge rusher and could likely be a player that can contribute as a freshman to a defense that has struggled at times in 2024. He can line up all across the defensive line and racked up an impressive 48 tackles, seven of which went for a loss, nine sacks and 17 quarterback hurries across 10 games in 2023 according to Max Preps.
The Eagles now have two edge rushers in the 2025 class which is one of the largest in the ACC. They currently rank 48th in the 247Sports composite ranking.
Keep track of all things Boston College football recruiting here.