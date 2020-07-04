BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Happy 4th of July From BC Bulletin!

A.J. Black

From all of us at BC Bulletin we want to wish you and your family a safe and happy July 4th. I'm currently in New Hampshire with family, who I have not seen since early March due to COVID19. We will have new content up on the site all weekend, so make sure to stop by, and if any breaking news happens we will be sure to report on that as well. 

In the meantime though:
Make sure to follow the BC Bulletin Facebook Page! Every weekday we put out exclusive content that you won't find on the site. Entitled "Morning Bulletin" it's more insider knowledge on the program, recruiting and more! And if you have already followed us, invite a friend, or two! 

Other Articles From the Week:

Jeff Hafley talks about supporting his athletes as they do social advocacy work in their community and on campus

Only one Boston College football player tested positive for COVID19 after returning to campus. 

After dropping UCLA and Cal-Berkeley will Under Armour be cutting ties with Boston College?

SI's Pat Forde reimagined college football conferences, and we analyzed his system

A trio of Boston College baseball players are entering Major League Baseball camp this year. 

Loads of BC football player previews are up. Make sure to check those out. Players we hit include Sam Johnson, and CJ Lewis. Great thing about the series is we have all the players already covered listed in the post. 

Question of the Week: What are you grilling for your 4th of July Cookout? What special cocktail or beer are you having at your place? 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stellar, Standard and Subpar: Linebacker Max Richardson

There are high expectations for this linebacker, what could he give the Eagles in 2020?

A.J. Black

by

nedsh

Boston College Hockey Announces Recruiting Class for 2020-21 Season

Boston College hockey announces their recruiting class for the upcoming season, which includes 10 freshmen and a transfer

A.J. Black

Boston Red Sox to use Boston College Facilities for Summer Camp

The local professional team will be using Boston College for various practices and drills as they get prepared for the start of the season.

A.J. Black

Boston College Football COVID-19 Results Return, With One Positive

Results of the Eagles COVID19 results are out, and it looks good so far for the program.

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Quarterback Sam Johnson IV

A preview of a young quarterback that many have high hopes for, but still has a way to go before he sees the field.

A.J. Black

College Sports Should Have a Different Standard Than The Pros When it Comes To Reopening

College sports have a variety of factors that make it more dangerous t reopen than professional sports, we explain why.

A.J. Black

Coach Jeff Hafley Wants To "Take Action" in Supporting Social Advocacy of his Players and Staff

BC's head coach is looking to support his players as they start to make plans on how to advocate and support their community

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Supbar: Wide Receiver CJ Lewis

A wide receiver who was hurt in 2019, but his size and ability could help him find a role in the new offense.

A.J. Black

Three Eagles Make ACC Network All Decade Team

In a decade where BC never was more than a seven win team, the Eagles had the third most selections on this list.

A.J. Black

by

bodascious

Introducing the BC Bulletin Basketball Big Board

A look at the offers and recruiting news out for the Class of 2021 for BC Basketball

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black